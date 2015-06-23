Step inside one of the world's most luxurious river cruise ships

Uniworld One of S.S. Maria Theresa’s suites.

River cruises are taking over as the new vacation of choice.

Uniworld specialises in these types of cruises. The luxury river cruise ship operator has 21 ships that travel along rivers in Europe, Russia, Egypt, and China.

The company recently introduced a new ship to its fleet: the S.S. Maria Theresa.

The ship has a staff of 57, a total of 75 rooms, and can accommodate up to 150 guests. The lavish interior makes the ship comparable to a baroque palace.

Cruises on the ship range from eight to 15 days and cost anywhere between $US3,200 to around $US12,000 per person.

