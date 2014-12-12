Trulia's Beautiful New San Francisco Headquarters Was Inspired By A Tree

Ashley Batz A dining area at Trulia HQ.

Online real estate platform Trulia has unveiled its swanky new headquarters in San Francisco.

Occupying six floors and 80,000 square feet of space in the swanky high rise at 535 Mission Street in SoMa, Trulia’s new offices are a sight to behold.

Some of its best features include a beer and coffee bar, game rooms, and a full kitchen on every floor.

The space was designed by Rapt Studio, who also did offices for Google, Adobe, and Eventbrite.

