I paid $1,000 to sleep in a tiny house on a remote island in the middle of New York City — and it was not worth the price

I spent a night on Governors Island at Collective Retreats’ tiny house in the middle of New York City.

For $US1,000, I got a 300-square foot tiny house, magnificent views, and a complimentary breakfast.

However, there was little to no privacy and the retreats’ grounds were unkempt.

With such a high price tag, I expected more from a luxury stay and left a bit disappointed.

Tiny houses are all over the US, but some may be surprised that you can also find some of them in the middle of New York City.

Collective Retreats is located on Governors Island – which is sandwiched between Manhattan and Brooklyn – and offers luxury tents and tiny houses to rent for short stays. Since I’ve stayed in a tiny house in the suburbs in the past, I wanted to see what it was like to stay in one in the middle of a city.

First, I was surprised to find how expensive a one-night stay would be. The price for a tiny house at Collective Retreats is $US879 dollars per night, but after taxes, the price jumps to over $US1,000.

Keep reading to see what the tiny house with magnificent views looks like inside and learn why I don’t think the experience is worth the price.

To get to Governors Island, I had to take a 10-minute ferry from the tip of Manhattan.

Frank Olito/ Insider The ferry to Governors Island.

These days, the ferry’s capacity has been cut so that people can socially distance. Along the 10 minute trek across the river, I wore my mask and kept my distance from others.

The tiny houses are located on the west side of Governors Island, facing lower Manhattan and New Jersey.

Google Maps Governors Island is in the middle.

Governors Island is located just 800 yards away from Manhattan. Most people make the trek to the island to rent surrey bikes for the day, to try the local food trucks, or to lounge in Hammock Grove.

Once I arrived on the island, it took me a long time to find the entrance to Collective Retreats.

Frank Olito/ Insider The entrance to Collective Retreats.

If I had taken the appropriate way and had not missed all the signs, it would have been a 10-minute walk from the ferry dock to Collective Retreats.

The first thing I noticed was the expansive tent that sat toward the back of the resort, which houses the restaurant and the bar.

Frank Olito/ Insider The restaurant and bar is located in the big tent.

When the island is closed at night, the restaurant and bar are exclusive for resort guests.

To the right, I found most of the tents and tiny houses that the resort offers.

Frank Olito/ Insider A row of tiny houses and tents.

In all, Collective Retreats has four tiny houses and 32 tents for luxury camping.

The tiny house that I called home for the night sits right on the water’s edge.

Frank Olito/ Insider The exterior of the tiny house.

On the outside, the house has a ’70s, retro vibe.

Additionally, I was surprised to see the tiny house has two outdoor seating areas: one on the side and another on the back.

Frank Olito/ Insider The two decks.

The decks were the perfect spot to read a book and watch the ferries pass.

When stepping inside, I was instantly comforted by how light and airy the space feels.

Frank Olito/ Insider Inside the tiny house.

The tiny house is 300-square feet, and the light wood that covers the walls and ceiling makes the space feel larger. The windows also help the house feel more open, eliminating any claustrophobia.

But I was most surprised at how the king-sized bed fit into the tiny house.

Frank Olito/ Insider The king-size bed.

The bed was comfortable, and later that night, there was a complimentary turn down service.

Next to the bed, there’s a small sitting area, where I was able to stretch out and relax.

Frank Olito/ Insider The sitting area.

To the side of the couch, there is a small closet, which is the home’s only storage space.

There’s a long hallway that leads to the bathroom and back deck.

Frank Olito/ Insider The hallway leads to the bathroom.

Although the tiny house had no kitchen, there is a small bar area at the entrance to the hallway. The bar comes stocked with glasses, mugs, coffee, and a mini-fridge.

The bathroom is separated into three parts.

Frank Olito/ Insider Part of the bathroom.

There is a small room for a toilet and on the outside of that is the sink.

At the back of the house, I found the shower and bathtub.

Frank Olito/ Insider The bathtub.

Bathtubs aren’t all that common in tiny houses, but it’s not unheard of.

The luxurious tiny house is perfectly paired with sweeping views of the New York skyline.

Frank Olito/ Insider The Manhattan skyline.

I could see lower Manhattan perfectly, and at night, the city’s dazzling lights make the skyline look even better.

…and on my left, I could see the Statue of Liberty.

Frank Olito/ Insider The Statue of Liberty.

Being a native New Yorker, I’ve seen a lot of sunsets in the city. But the sunset I saw from my tiny house now tops all the rest.

Despite the luxury of the tiny house and the magnificent views, there were some downsides to my stay — like the lack of privacy.

Frank Olito/ Insider People passing right in front of the not-so-private bathroom.

Strangely, the shower faces the water, which is where everyone who visits the island during the day goes for a stroll. Since the retreat is so interesting to look at, people peer inside the houses, directly into the bathroom. Some even stop to take pictures.

Although the island closed at 7 pm to the public, I was not able to shower until nighttime. Even with curtains, I didn’t feel comfortable showering with hundreds of people passing my window and trying to peek inside.

Also, when the island shut down, I was not able to leave the resort. We were all locked inside.

Frank Olito/ Insider When the sun sets, you’re locked inside the retreat grounds.

While I completely understand why they can’t have guests roaming the island at night, it did feel a bit limiting to what I could do once the sun set. Sure, there was the restaurant and bar, which had live music, but I could not go past the gates.

Collective Retreats’ website says the resort does offer movie screenings some nights, but I did not experience that.

The grounds of the resort also left a lot to be desired aesthetically.

Frank Olito/ Insider The resort’s grounds.

While the tents and tiny houses are beautiful, the landscaping needs a lot of work. Some areas are completely overgrown while others are dried and patchy. Walking past, it almost seems like the resort is abandoned, overtaken by nature.

Since Collective Retreats advertises this as a luxury stay and charges as such, the grounds of the resort itself should reflect that.

The only complimentary service is breakfast, which was great, but I expected more with the price tag.

Frank Olito/ Insider Breakfast on the back deck.

The delicious breakfast was delivered in a basket straight to my back porch, but that was the only complimentary service. The dinner at the bar was expensive, and so were the drinks. I ended up dropping $US25 on one margarita. At $US1,000 per night, I expected to catch a break somewhere.

But, Vanessa Vitale, senior vice president of hospitality at Collective Retreats, told me the price reflects the retreat which “bridges the gap between a 5-star luxury experience and an outdoor adventure.”

She also said, “At each of our retreats, we embrace the natural landscape surrounding our retreat through our unique design while also providing guests with top-of-line, in-room amenities and service. At our flagship retreat, Collective Governors Island, we are lucky to be one of the only hotels in NYC to provide New Yorkers with a remote, truly outdoor experience while still maintaining the heart and soul of the city.”

While my stay on Governors Island was largely positive, I found that a simply good experience is not worth $US1,000.

Frank Olito/ Insider The tiny house.

I enjoyed my stay at the Collective Retreats, but I was expecting a bit more for the price paid. Since the space is small, it’s difficult to split the $US1,000 cost with a few friends like you normally would for a larger hotel or Airbnb.

While the views were fantastic, I could get the same exact view from the Staten Island ferry for free. Additionally, there are other, much cheaper tiny houses to rent for a night all over the US.

