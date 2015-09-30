We took a tour of the factory where Tesla is building its new Model X SUV

Over the past decade Tesla has grown from ambitious upstart into a global leader in electric vehicles. Its Model S sedan has set a performance benchmark for competitors looking to enter the segment, and today it will sell its first Model X sports utility vehicle.

Both cars are made in a factory in Fremont, California. As you might expect from an Elon Musk-run company, Tesla’s factory is one of the most advanced automotive production facility in the world. It’s equipped with more than a hundred robots.

This week, Business Insider made our way over to Silicon Valley and took a tour of the Tesla Factory. Tonight we’ll be at the delivery of the first Model X, so check back for coverage. Here’s the factory:

The Tesla Factory is situated on 370 acres of land in Fremont, California. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The NUMMI joint venture ended 2009 which allowed Tesla to swoop in and purchase the plant in 2010. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Believe it or not, this is the last remaining major car factory in the state of California. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider As we pull up to the Tesla Factory, we are greeted by a row of the company's Model S electric sedans having their batteries topped off at SuperCharger stations. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Nearby, brand new Model S cars sit outside the Customer Delivery center. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Eventually, we make our way inside the massive production facility. It occupies 5.3 million sq. ft. of manufacturing space. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider How do people get around the massive factory floor? Bicycles! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Just inside the factory entrance is a row of Tesla's prototypes. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider They range from this wood composite mockup of the Tesla Roadster used for wind tunnel testing to... Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider ... the first mockups of the Model S. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Here's 'Red Alpha.' It was the first drivable Model S prototype. Tesla say they spent roughly $2.2 million on the prototype. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Ever wonder what a Tesla Model S looks like without its body? Well here it is. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Here's the front motor. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Entering the production portion of the factory, the immediate impression any visitor gets is that everything is very clean and neatly organised. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider As the tour continued we made our way to Tesla's massive Schuler press. It's seven stories tall and is responsible for stamping out Tesla's aluminium body panels. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Tesla claims the press is the largest machine of its kind in North America. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider There are racks upon racks of panels awaiting assembly. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The Tesla Factory is comprised of two main production lines. Currently, Line One is dedicated to the Model S, while Line Two is responsible for the Model X. This Model S is beginning to take shape. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider While this one just went through a quality control inspection of its welds. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider These cars are fresh out of the paint shop. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Battery packs! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider These robots are putting together Tesla's electric powertrain. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider A sea of electric motors. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider These are the smaller of the two motors Tesla offers. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider This one is headed for a Model X. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider I spy a Model S under wraps. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Here, a robot called Mystique is picking up a Model S. The factory's large robots are named after characters from Marvel's X-Men. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Two of the coolest robots in the factory work in tandem with each other. They are called Wolverine and Iceman. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Here's how they work. As this Model S approaches the robots... Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Wolverine activates. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider It lifts the car up and rotates it 180 degrees. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider At which point Iceman activates and receives the car from Wolverine. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Iceman then turns the car another 180 degrees -- allowing it to continue down the production line. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In all, the Tesla production line deploys more than 150 robots. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider However, not all of the of the Tesla is made by robots. The plant actually employs a few thousand people. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Many parts of the car, such as the interior trim, must be installed by hand. This Model S is awaiting its interior. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider There's nowhere to sit! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider And Voila! A complete Model S. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider However, the work is not done for the factory. The completed cars have to be sent to the dynamometer to gauge power output and then be prepped for delivery. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In all, Tesla produces roughly 1,000 Model S sedans a week with Model X production ramping up in the near future. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

