We took a tour of the factory where Tesla is building its new Model X SUV

Over the past decade Tesla has grown from ambitious upstart into a global leader in electric vehicles. Its Model S sedan has set a performance benchmark for competitors looking to enter the segment, and today it will sell its first Model X sports utility vehicle.
Both cars are made in a factory in Fremont, California. As you might expect from an Elon Musk-run company, Tesla’s factory is one of the most advanced automotive production facility in the world. It’s equipped with more than a hundred robots.
This week, Business Insider made our way over to Silicon Valley and took a tour of the Tesla Factory. Tonight we’ll be at the delivery of the first Model X, so check back for coverage. Here’s the factory:
As we pull up to the Tesla Factory, we are greeted by a row of the company's Model S electric sedans having their batteries topped off at SuperCharger stations.
Eventually, we make our way inside the massive production facility. It occupies 5.3 million sq. ft. of manufacturing space.
Here's 'Red Alpha.' It was the first drivable Model S prototype. Tesla say they spent roughly $2.2 million on the prototype.
Entering the production portion of the factory, the immediate impression any visitor gets is that everything is very clean and neatly organised.
As the tour continued we made our way to Tesla's massive Schuler press. It's seven stories tall and is responsible for stamping out Tesla's aluminium body panels.
The Tesla Factory is comprised of two main production lines. Currently, Line One is dedicated to the Model S, while Line Two is responsible for the Model X.
Here, a robot called Mystique is picking up a Model S. The factory's large robots are named after characters from Marvel's X-Men.
Two of the coolest robots in the factory work in tandem with each other. They are called Wolverine and Iceman.
However, not all of the of the Tesla is made by robots. The plant actually employs a few thousand people.
However, the work is not done for the factory. The completed cars have to be sent to the dynamometer to gauge power output and then be prepped for delivery.
