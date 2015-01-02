We Toured Parts Of The New York Stock Exchange You Won't See On TV

There's a frozen yogurt pump. Julia La Roche for Business Insider

The storied New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan’s Financial District is a beacon of American capitalism.

You’ve probably seen the facade of the “Big Board” and images of the trading floor on financial television, but there’s a lot more to the historic building.

We took an exclusive tour of the parts of the exchange that you won’t get to see on TV.

We also got to view the stock exchange’s extensive archive collection, which we will share with you soon. 

In the meantime, let’s explore the NYSE beyond the trading floor.  

Here we are right outside the historic New York Stock Exchange Building.

So this is what it's like to be on the other side of the fence.

This is the 'VIP' entrance to the exchange located at 2 Broad. If you're going to ring the bell, you and your group would probably convene in here. We did back in the fall.

Here's another view. Now let's head upstairs.

Let's check out the 6th floor...

NYSE CEO Duncan Niederauer's office is through these doors and down that hall. We didn't stop in and say 'Hi,' though. We're going to see the board room now ...

That's an Andy Warhol on the wall. The other two Warhols are hanging elsewhere.

There's a lot of cool artwork inside the NYSE.

This is the board room. You can tell important stuff happens in here.

The stained glass skylight is beautiful. It used to be open to the sky until the 1920 Wall Street bombing outside JPMorgan, which shattered nearby windows.

This furniture is part of the original building furniture designed by George Post.

Don't you just want to sit on one of those?

This clock is from the 1865 building. It hung on the trading floor in that building.

This Russian urn was a gift by Tsar Nicholas. It arrived here in 1904.

We just had to pop into one of the pantries.

Now let's explore the 7th floor ...

This entire floor used to be the Stock Exchange Luncheon Club. It was a separate corporate entity owned by the members. The Luncheon Club went out of business in 2006 and the stock exchange took it over. We're told it was difficult to keep open after the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The Luncheon Club is now run as a restaurant and conference center.

There's a gallery full of archives ...

There's some really cool stuff in the Heritage Gallery.

This is the Buttonwood Agreement from 1792. The New York Stock Exchange traces its origins to this historic document.

Let's head over toward the restaurant.

Just off to the left of the hallway is the old card room where floor brokers would play cards.

Here we are inside the restaurant on the 7th floor.

That's a painting of the signing of the Buttonwood Agreement. The painting was done in 1949 and it has always been in here.

Check out the view of Wall Street!

This is the NYSE Restaurant Bar. Yes, there's a bar inside the building. How cool is that?

Now let's explore the 14th floor ...

This is the GCCG floor (Global Corporate Client Group). It's the exchange's listings business.

It kind of has a cool start up feel.

We love this pantry.

Here's the entrance to the trading floor room. You've probably already seen the floor, but I bet you haven't seen this ...

Yes, there's a Starbucks just steps off the floor. Now let's see where you can eat lunch ...

This is the NYSE cafeteria.

It's in the basement. It's newly renovated. We missed lunch, so that's why it's dead.

Here's another shot.

There's a frozen yogurt pump.

Complete with toppings!

Now let's find out what floor brokers do all day ...


