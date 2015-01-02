We Toured Parts Of The New York Stock Exchange You Won't See On TV

The storied New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan’s Financial District is a beacon of American capitalism.

You’ve probably seen the facade of the “Big Board” and images of the trading floor on financial television, but there’s a lot more to the historic building.

We took an exclusive tour of the parts of the exchange that you won’t get to see on TV.

We also got to view the stock exchange’s extensive archive collection, which we will share with you soon.

In the meantime, let’s explore the NYSE beyond the trading floor.

