Take a tour of the swanky Miami condos attracting big-shot DJs and professional athletes

Paraiso, a new set of ultra-luxurious condo towers under development in Miami, is already drawing some pretty high-profile names in the entertainment industry, and it isn’t even finished yet. Set on 10 acres of land in Miami’s Edgewater neighbourhood, Paraiso is one of the biggest real estate projects in the city’s history.

Perennial baseball star Alex Rodriguez is the latest to buy in, purchasing a 3,200-square-foot penthouse on the 53rd floor of the fourth and final tower in the complex, Gran Paraiso. His neighbours in the tower will include DJ David Guetta, NBA player Manu Ginóbili, and tennis champion Arantxa Sánchez Vicario.

With amenities like wraparound terraces, private elevator access, tennis courts, putting green, movie theatre, bowling alley, and a beach club, it’s no surprise they’re interested.

The towers are being designed by Arquitectónica and marketed by The Related Group, who haven’t disclosed purchase prices. They did note, however, that similar units in the area have recently sold for north of $US4 million.

GranParaiso is under construction on the Biscayne Bay waterfront. Paraiso Bay is also being built beside it, though the two towers will have separate entrances. Courtesy of GranParaiso The lobby and public spaces were designed by noted Italian architect Piero Lissoni. Private elevators lead up to each unit. Courtesy of GranParaiso Here's a look at what A-Rod's penthouse might look like once he moves in. The master bath has a stand-alone tub, plus large glass walls that give a view onto the master bedroom and the ocean behind it. Courtesy of GranParaiso A great room has nearly 700 square feet of space, in addition to ocean views on two sides. Courtesy of GranParaiso Residents could install bookshelves on the third wall, or fill the room with a large sectional couch. Courtesy of GranParaiso Many of the upper units have both a sunrise and sunset terrace so that residents can get the best view any time of the day. Courtesy of GranParaiso Some of the residences will even have their own private hot tubs. Courtesy of GranParaiso The communal pool terrace, however, is also a highlight for members of the community. Designed by Enzo Enea, the pool area features white stone, dramatic lighting, and plenty of palm trees. Courtesy of GranParaiso The terrace will also feature fire pits and cabanas. Courtesy of GranParaiso The plan for the space between GranParaiso and Paraiso Bay calls for five acres of greenery. Courtesy of GranParaiso GranParaiso offers complimentary 24-hour valet and covered self-parking for its residents. Courtesy of GranParaiso The tower will also feature a high-end art collection curated by The Related Group. Courtesy of GranParaiso The Paraiso complex will also be making good use of its waterfront location -- there will be private, on-site boat slips, as well as an upscale restaurant by celebrity chef Michael Schwartz. Courtesy of GranParaiso GranParaiso and its neighborhing towers are sure to have a dramatic impact on Edgewater's skyline once all four are complete. Courtesy of GranParaiso

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.