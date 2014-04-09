Step Inside The Rosewood Sand Hill, The Swanky Hotel Where Tech Billionaires And VCs Go To Socialize

In the five years since it first opened to guests, the Rosewood Sand Hill has become the premiere social destination for Silicon Valley’s elite.
Conveniently located just across the street from a cluster of venture capital firms on Sand Hill Road — Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and the Blackstone Group among them — the hotel has seen its fair share of high-profile guests.
Power lunches are popular here, but the hotel has really become known for its Thursday night crowd. On these “cougar nights,” a crowd of older women reportedly frequent the hotel bar to be matched with wealthy VCs and entrepreneurs.
Whether you’re looking for a moneyed mate or not, the hotel itself is beautiful, with sprawling grounds that look out over the Santa Cruz Mountains.
The Rosewood Sand Hill is a low-lying but beautiful building, with palm trees shading the front entrance.
The hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant, Madera, is known for being a go-to spot for VCs looking to close a deal.
Though Madera may be better known for its clientele, it's best not to overlook its inventive, Michelin-starred cuisine.
On Thursday nights, crowds of VCs and Silicon Valley socialites swarm the hotel's lobby bar for what's unofficially become known as 'cougar night.'
To celebrate the hotel's fifth anniversary, the bar will be featuring a lineup of five cocktails whose names pay homage to their guests' tech pedigree. Pictured here is the '#HASHTAG' cocktail, made with Grey Goose La Poire, St. Germaine elderflower liqueur, and pear puree.
The 'Lead Investor' is made of Clase Azul Ultra tequila, Grand Marnier 150, lime juice, and agave nectar. Other cocktails on the special anniversary menu include the whiskey cocktail 'Game Changer,' and 'Project M,' a scotch drink that's a nod to Stanford's successful linear accelerator project.
