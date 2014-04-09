Step Inside The Rosewood Sand Hill, The Swanky Hotel Where Tech Billionaires And VCs Go To Socialize

In the five years since it first opened to guests, the Rosewood Sand Hill has become the premiere social destination for Silicon Valley’s elite.

Conveniently located just across the street from a cluster of venture capital firms on Sand Hill Road — Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and the Blackstone Group among them — the hotel has seen its fair share of high-profile guests.

Power lunches are popular here, but the hotel has really become known for its Thursday night crowd. On these “cougar nights,” a crowd of older women reportedly frequent the hotel bar to be matched with wealthy VCs and entrepreneurs.

Whether you’re looking for a moneyed mate or not, the hotel itself is beautiful, with sprawling grounds that look out over the Santa Cruz Mountains.

