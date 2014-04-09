Step Inside The Rosewood Sand Hill, The Swanky Hotel Where Tech Billionaires And VCs Go To Socialize

In the five years since it first opened to guests, the Rosewood Sand Hill has become the premiere social destination for Silicon Valley’s elite.

Conveniently located just across the street from a cluster of venture capital firms on Sand Hill Road — Khosla Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and the Blackstone Group among them — the hotel has seen its fair share of high-profile guests.

Power lunches are popular here, but the hotel has really become known for its Thursday night crowd. On these “cougar nights,” a crowd of older women reportedly frequent the hotel bar to be matched with wealthy VCs and entrepreneurs.

Whether you’re looking for a moneyed mate or not, the hotel itself is beautiful, with sprawling grounds that look out over the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The Rosewood Sand Hill is a low-lying but beautiful building, with palm trees shading the front entrance.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, there are a lot of fancy cars parked outside.

We don't know who owns this car, but we can imagine it belongs to someone connected with Apple.

Inside, the concierge desk is swanky but stylish.

There's also a library where you can relax with a view of the hills.

Accommodations are comfortable, with a neutral colour palette. The deluxe room is seen here.

It's spacious enough to be convenient for business travellers.

The bathroom has a shower and a detached marble tub.

And each room has a private terrace with comfortable patio furniture.

This room looks out over the hotel grounds and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

For more space, you can book a suite or villas with two or three bedrooms.

All of the rooms have access to these lush courtyard areas.

The property is situated on the top of a hill, and there's a woodsy feel throughout.

There's a beautiful pool area.

And a pool bar that's perfect for the summer.

There's also a gorgeous spa with its own private terrace and courtyard.

Upstairs, you'll find some top-notch dining options.

The hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant, Madera, is known for being a go-to spot for VCs looking to close a deal.

Though Madera may be better known for its clientele, it's best not to overlook its inventive, Michelin-starred cuisine.

On Thursday nights, crowds of VCs and Silicon Valley socialites swarm the hotel's lobby bar for what's unofficially become known as 'cougar night.'

To celebrate the hotel's fifth anniversary, the bar will be featuring a lineup of five cocktails whose names pay homage to their guests' tech pedigree. Pictured here is the '#HASHTAG' cocktail, made with Grey Goose La Poire, St. Germaine elderflower liqueur, and pear puree.

The 'Lead Investor' is made of Clase Azul Ultra tequila, Grand Marnier 150, lime juice, and agave nectar. Other cocktails on the special anniversary menu include the whiskey cocktail 'Game Changer,' and 'Project M,' a scotch drink that's a nod to Stanford's successful linear accelerator project.

