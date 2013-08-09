Take A Tour Of Rory McIlory's Contemporary Mansion In Florida

The PGA Tour posted an exclusive video of Rory McIlroy giving a little tour of his modern mansion in Jupiter, Fla.

McIlroy, who is sponsored by Bose, shows off his speakers throughout his house and talks about how much he loves winding down by listening to music. He also shows us his kitchen, where he doesn’t cook much, and his full gym, where he works out a lot.

Step inside with Rory:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.