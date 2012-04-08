MCDONALD'S HAMBURGER UNIVERSITY: Step Inside The Most Exclusive School In The World

Photo: aboutmcdonalds via flickr

McDonald’s Hamburger University is called the Harvard of the fast food industry. In fact in China the school’s one per cent acceptance rate leaves Harvard in the dust.Today Hamburger University has campuses in Oak Brook, Ill., Tokyo, London, Sydney, Munich, São Paulo and Shanghai.



More than 275,000 franchise owners and managers have completed the intense week-long training program and now have Hamburgerology degrees.

