MCDONALD'S HAMBURGER UNIVERSITY: Step Inside The Most Exclusive School In The World

Photo: aboutmcdonalds via flickr
McDonald’s Hamburger University is called the Harvard of the fast food industry. In fact in China the school’s one per cent acceptance rate leaves Harvard in the dust.Today Hamburger University has campuses in Oak Brook, Ill., Tokyo, London, Sydney, Munich, São Paulo and Shanghai.
More than 275,000 franchise owners and managers have completed the intense week-long training program and now have Hamburgerology degrees.
The first Hamburger University class was held in the basement of a McDonald's in Elk Grove Village, Ill.
HU is not a cooking school. All the food in the kitchen labs are fake. However, a spokesperson told us students go to a real McDonald's restaurant for food during their training
HU exists solely to teach business and social skills for managers. McDonald's was the first restaurant company to do this. Check out the professors in the background evaluating students:
The management courses are like B-school classes focusing on sales growth and how to run a business. Here's a class from the 1980s:
McDonald's plans to increase investments in China by 40% in 2012 and have 5,000 students graduate from its Shanghai campus in the next five years
McDonald's Shanghai location opened in 2010 and is the most competitive of all, where only eight students out of 1,000 applicants are selected for each term
If you complete the program, you'll get this diploma. HU is accredited by the American Council on Education and credit can be applied towards college
