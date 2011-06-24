An Exclusive Tour Of The Amazing Club Where Wall Street Billionaires Like Steve Schwarzman Hang Out

Deleon tequila was having a free tequila tasting when we arrived.

The Core Club is awesome.It’s like the New Yorker’s version of the Yale Club, if it had one, but flashier. The member perks are unlike anything we’ve seen offered at other “exclusive” clubs like the Yale or Harvard Club, and that’s the point. Core is like the anti-WASP club.



The New York Times puts it like this, “At the Core Club, members have things more unusual in common than Mayflower bloodlines or shared memories of freshman year at Deerfield.”

Translation: they’re richer.

So instead of old photos of college grads, Warhols are on the walls.

And the best part — you can expense it! (“Club expenses” have to be covered in your compensation package, but “for most of Core’s members, it’s a business expense.”)

Core costs $50,000 up-front and $15,000 per year to join. (The Yale Club costs around $1,000 per year for a middle-aged member; a few hundred for a recent grad.) In exchange, you’ll get a slew of perks we discovered on a tour of the club.

