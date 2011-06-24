An Exclusive Tour Of The Amazing Club Where Wall Street Billionaires Like Steve Schwarzman Hang Out

The Core Club is awesome.It’s like the New Yorker’s version of the Yale Club, if it had one, but flashier. The member perks are unlike anything we’ve seen offered at other “exclusive” clubs like the Yale or Harvard Club, and that’s the point. Core is like the anti-WASP club.
The New York Times puts it like this, “At the Core Club, members have things more unusual in common than Mayflower bloodlines or shared memories of freshman year at Deerfield.”
Translation: they’re richer.
So instead of old photos of college grads, Warhols are on the walls.
And the best part — you can expense it! (“Club expenses” have to be covered in your compensation package, but “for most of Core’s members, it’s a business expense.”)
Core costs $50,000 up-front and $15,000 per year to join. (The Yale Club costs around $1,000 per year for a middle-aged member; a few hundred for a recent grad.) In exchange, you’ll get a slew of perks we discovered on a tour of the club.
Amazing employees who are obsessed with you are at your service. When we arrive at Core in New York City, two men are waiting outside the club to open the door for us.
A member who walked in with us dropped his bag off with two lovely ladies at the front desk without a word. They knew who he was.
The result is individual service. We figure the club bought this Pilates machine for one or two of its members.
You get access to rare art and artists. Jeff Koons, David LaChapelle, and Takashi Murkami have come to speak at Core.
You get a satellite office (read: Expense it!). The rooms look big, echo-y, and work-averse, but noise falls flat, as if there's heavy soundproofing in every wall.
So even though people are getting cocktails around the corner, it's perfectly silent here. We spotted a well-known fund of funds manager doing work on his laptop and a couple of business meetings.
Here's an example of how often the art changes. This is the same dining room on the day that we visited. Almost all of it is on loan from the club's members.
Delicious food and drink are prepared for you (and sometimes it's free). Tom Coliccio has prepared a dinner for guests*, and the club often hosts free wine, whiskey, etc tastings.
* And the club has Master Chef Bernard Liberatore on-staff preparing meals for guests.
Deleon, tequila with the heaviest (and coolest) cap we've ever seen, was on the lounge deck hosting a tasting of their new tequila.
Other treatments include oxygen therapy (for skin hydration) and Fraxel lazer therapy (for collagen production). Some people have skin treatment sessions every day.
There's a beautiful gym and sports stars to inspire you. Andre Agassi, Rex Ryan, and and Lenny Dykstra spoke at Core recently.
You get the keys to amazing sports cars. Every year Core rents 6-8 cars and lets members drive up to Bear Mountain. IE: Lambourghini, Lotus, Ferrari...
Movie stars will come to visit. Anne Hathaway, Edward Norton, Kevin Spacey, Kiefer Suderland, Anna Wintour, and George Clooney have hosted screenings recently.
You'll get to rub elbows with billionaires. Steve Cohen*, Steve Schwarzman, Bruce Wasserstein*, Ted Forstmann, Steve Roth, and J. Christopher Burch are members.
* Core says the New York Times is wrong, but the NYT says Cohen is a member.
* Wasserstein was a member until he died two years ago.
You'll be invited on an all-expenses paid poker tournament in Atlantic City, hosted by Harrah's. It's now an annual event.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.