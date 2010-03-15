Peek Inside Bloomberg's Gleaming Mothership, Where Billions Are Made

Bloomberg LP is the most successful tech company ever started in New York City.



It generates the vast majority of its revenue from selling financial data through its ‘terminals,’ which are basically software, for $20,000 a year.

Despite one of the worst economic climates ever, Bloomberg LP generated $6.3 billion in revenue last year, a 2% improvement from the year before.

The company employs 11,000 people around the world.

Of that, more than 5,000 work in Bloomberg’s brilliant headquarters at 731 Lexington Ave. in New York. Bloomberg occupies floors 1-29 of the 55 story building.

We visited last week and snapped a few photos.

Come with us on a tour of Bloomberg’s headquarters →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.