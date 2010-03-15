Peek Inside Bloomberg's Gleaming Mothership, Where Billions Are Made

Bloomberg LP is the most successful tech company ever started in New York City.
It generates the vast majority of its revenue from selling financial data through its ‘terminals,’ which are basically software, for $20,000 a year.
Despite one of the worst economic climates ever, Bloomberg LP generated $6.3 billion in revenue last year, a 2% improvement from the year before.
The company employs 11,000 people around the world.
Of that, more than 5,000 work in Bloomberg’s brilliant headquarters at 731 Lexington Ave. in New York. Bloomberg occupies floors 1-29 of the 55 story building.
We visited last week and snapped a few photos.
The building is on Lexington Ave. You can't miss the office, the Bloomberg name is imprinted on a giant column out front. Michael Bloomberg is fond of putting his name on things.
It's 55 stories high. The top half of the building, which is residential, has seen Beyonce, Johnny Damon, and Jack Welch as tenants.
So we surreptitiously took this photo. When you arrive at Bloomberg, check in with these people at the desk. They message whoever you're there to see. You get a pass and then you're on your way.
Step off the elevator and you see Bloomberg terminal screens spinning around and around. It's quite hypnotic. All part of Bloomberg's attempt to brainwash its employees. KIDDING!
We went to take a photo out the window and down to the ground, but security stopped us. Oh yeah, there's security all over the place.
Mike Bloomberg is famous for sticking all his employees elbow to elbow with no cubicles in order to create a trading floor atmosphere. You might wonder: Where is everyone? Lore also has it that Bloomberg people are scared to leave their desks for fear of reprisal from their bosses.
Hanging from the ceiling are stats about the terminals. Bloomberg's looking pretty good for the month, with 520 net installs when we visited.
The Bloomberg terminal is one of the biggest social networks in the world, as evidenced by all the messages being delivered across the platform.
Hey there! It's Bloomberg's CTO Shawn Edwards. He's in charge of the largest private network in the world, and it's his job to keep everything operating smoothly on the back end.
The two screen terminal logo. Behind there is a conference room. All the conference rooms in Bloomberg have glass walls for people to see into. Transparency!
Inside one conference room we went to, there was a fancy table. We're told it's not just a table, it's art!
Our favourite thing in Bloomberg by far is the curved escalator. How often do you ride one of these? If you're at Bloomberg it's daily. Also, you can peep some of the TV studios in the background.
Bloomberg swears up and down this insane spiral seating arrangement is comfortable. We didn't bother testing it, because it just looks too darn uncomfortable.
Bloomberg has little closets located at various spots throughout the office. For some reason it reminds us of grade school.
If you're looking for Big Brotherish stuff at Bloomberg, you could note this sort of signage. As you wait for the elevator you're being told to eat vegetables. Other signs encourage exercise.
When you leave the office, you're in a sweet spot to do some shopping! Bloomingdale's is right down the street from Bloomberg. There's also a Banana Republic and H&M right there.
