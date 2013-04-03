Tour NYC's Super Exclusive Core Club

This morning, Bloomberg TV’s Stephanie Ruhle took a tour of NYC’s super exclusive Core Club, and it’s something you should definitely see.



The club costs $50,000 to join with annual dues set at $15,000. Members include the likes of Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang and John Rogers of Ariel Investments.

All of that gets you amenities like James Beard awarded chefs, a gym, raquetball court, deals with private jet company XOJet… the usual. They’re not stopping there though, founder Jennie Enterprise is looking to expand to other globe trotting hotspots Core Club memebers hit.

Check out the video from Bloomberg below:

