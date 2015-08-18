Rob Giem Real Estate Nixon bought the estate for $US1.4 million in 1969.

San Clemente, California’s La Casa Pacifica is famous for being the “Western White House” of President Richard M. Nixon.

Along with his business partners, Nixon was the historic home’s second owner — he bought it in 1969 for $US1.4 million. The current resident, retired pharmaceutical

Gavin S. Herbert, is asking $US75 million for the Spanish Colonial Revival stunner, which has been featured in Architectural Digest three times.

Herbert, who has owned the home for the past 35 years, was already a burgeoning businessman when he volunteered to be the property’s head gardener, back when Nixon still owned the es ate. His love of all things green is evident throughout the property.

Hôm Sotheby’s International Realty’s Rob Giem holds the listing. Keep scrolling for a tour around the lush estate.

The two parcels of land that comprise the estate total 5.45 acres, with 450 feet of beachfront property. Rob Giem Real Estate Restored and modernised in 1927, the 9,000-square-foot main residence includes five bedrooms, a grand main room, a den, a bar, and a guest suite. Rob Giem Real Estate But there's also a detached two-bedroom guest house across the way, just in case the guest suite is occupied. Rob Giem Real Estate White stucco walls, hand-painted tiles, and wrought-iron detailing are a few of the features that make the home pop against its surrounding greenery. Rob Giem Real Estate Nixon used the home as a personal family getaway and meeting site. The house hosted everyone from Henry Kissinger to Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev. Rob Giem Real Estate Source: The Wall Street Journal While a dip in the pool is always refreshing, the property also offers a lighted tennis court and access to the beach via a private gate. Rob Giem Real Estate If gardens pique your interest, this place has four: an ornamental garden, an English garden, a vegetable and cutting garden, and a rose garden. Rob Giem Real Estate And since one person couldn't possibly manage the massive property's upkeep, there's a separate service building with four staff residences. Rob Giem Real Estate Boasting beautiful views through palms and Monterey Cypress trees, La Casa Pacifica enjoys SoCal's year-round impeccable weather. Rob Giem Real Estate

