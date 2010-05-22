"Obama Girl" Startup To Profit In 2010

Photo: Next New Networks

Next New Networks is an online video network of original web series.Back in the day, they described themselves as “television for the Internet,” but CEO Lance Podell thinks that “people really understand web programming now.” The site consists of nine different networks producing multiple original, episodic shows.



The most popular show is Barely Political’s “Obama Girl” with over 100 million views. Coming in second with over 80 million views is Barely Digital creation “Key of Awesome” – a series of music video parodies.

So, how’s the business?

“Business is great!” says Podell.

Next New Networks attracts around 50 million views a month and adds 5 million more month-over-month. Overall, they have over 900 million views with each episode averaging over 100,000 clicks.

“We’re not profitable yet,” says Lance. “We will be. Probably this year.”

Along with 2010 being their year to turn the corner toward profitability, Next New Networks is looking to launch three more networks with a focus on fitness, gaming, and sports.

They also just moved into a new office location in Manhattan’s Flatiron District this past January. They once shared office space with Boxee, but they have since moved on.

We stopped by the hot video startup to check out what goes on during a normal day. Luckily we had a camera in hand to snap-up some quick pictures of their very active office.

