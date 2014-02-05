WELCOME TO 'LITTLE ODESSA': Inside The Brooklyn Neighbourhood That's A Miniature Version Of Russia

Business Insider/Melia Robinson Fur coats are a common sight on the streets of Brighton Beach.

With the Sochi Winter Olympic Games less than a week away, all eyes are on Russia.

Russophiles in New York can get a taste of the Motherland in Little Odessa, an insular neighbourhood just blocks from Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach boardwalk that’s a perfect microcosm of the former Soviet Union.

Once a summer getaway for wealthy New Yorkers, Brighton Beach saw an influx of Jewish immigrants escaping Facism and Nazism in Europe around the time of World War II. The 1970s brought a second wave of Ukrainian Jews from the time the Soviet Union relaxed its immigration policies, through its dissolution.

The neighbourhood was filled with young families once again, and it became known as “Little Odessa,” after the port city on the Red Sea.

Today, the culture thrives in its odd shops, food emporiums serving traditional delicacies, and colourful, Russian-speaking characters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.