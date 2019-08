New York City is famous for its sky-high buildings and matching real estate prices. But what do you actually get for tens of millions of dollars in the Big Apple?¬†We toured a $27.3 million apartment¬†staged by Interior Marketing Group at One57, one of the city’s most expensive buildings, to find out.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.