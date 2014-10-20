2 Former McDonald's Execs Are Leading A Fast Food Revolution -- Here's What It's Like To Eat In Their New Restaurant

Two former McDonald’s executives are trying to make kale, quinoa, and other upscale foods mainstream with a restaurant chain called LYFE Kitchen.

The chain, which calls itself “fresh casual,” has 12 locations and ambitious plans to open another 250 within the next five years.

Every dish on the menu is under 600 calories with less than 1,000 milligrams of sodium, and the average check size is $US4 to $US14, according to the company.

Butter, trans fats, white sugar, high-fructose corn syrup and other food additives are barred from the menu, and locally sourced ingredients are used when available.

Jason Barell, a friend of the site, shared pictures of one of LYFE Kitchen’s Colorado locations with us.

