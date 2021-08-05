I toured penthouse apartments in Chicago where the wealthy pay $20,000 per month for private greenhouses and sweeping views – take a look inside

While exploring Chicago on a recent trip, I toured two apartment buildings where the wealthy can rent luxury penthouses. Chicago. Frank Olito/ Insider Chicago is filled with great neighborhoods and affordable apartments, a few of which I toured on my trip . But on the more expensive end of the rental market are luxurious apartment buildings like Wolf Point East and Norweta. I toured these buildings with the Luxury Living Chicago Realty group to find out how the other half lives in the Midwestern city.

My first stop was Wolf Point East in the River North neighborhood. Wolf Point East. Google Maps Located on the Chicago River, Wolf Point East has access to some of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city.

Wolf Point East is a 60-floor skyscraper that opened in 2020, changing Chicago’s skyline. Wolf Point East is a skyscraper. Frank Olito/ Insider The building has a sleek, reflective façade.

I headed to the penthouse suite, which has three bedrooms and costs $US15,995 ($AU21,641) per month to rent. The living room in the penthouse. Frank Olito/ Insider The massive living room space has floor-to-ceiling windows, offering sweeping views of the city’s skyline, the Chicago River, and Lake Michigan.

The kitchen is relatively small but has high-end finishings. The kitchen in the penthouse. Frank Olito/ Insider The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and light cabinetry.

The master bedroom in the penthouse has even more breathtaking views of the city. The master bedroom. Frank Olito/ Insider I couldn’t even imagine waking up to this view every day.

The two other bedrooms are much smaller, but they still have views of the city. One of the smaller bedrooms. Frank Olito/ Insider The windows in each of the rooms have motorized solar shades with blackout features.

The three bathrooms are all simple but high-end. The bathrooms are simple. Frank Olito/ Insider The master bathroom has a large tub and two walk-in closets.

Beneath the penthouse at Wolf Point East, there are cheaper apartments. A studio at Wolf Point East. Frank Olito/ Insider You can snag a studio apartment for $US2,175 ($AU2,943) or a two-bedroom apartment for $US4,995 ($AU6,758) — all with the same finishings as the penthouse.

I found one of Wolf Point East’s biggest perks is the list of amenities, like the pool. The pool. Frank Olito/ Insider The pool opens out onto a sundeck that overlooks the Chicago River.

The sundeck was filled with people working on their laptops during the day. The sundeck. Frank Olito/ Insider Somehow I found the view from this lower level even more captivating than the one from the penthouse.

The building also has a massive fitness center. The gym with views of the city. Frank Olito/ Insider The fitness center takes up an entire floor of the building.

There are communal spaces throughout the building that residents can book and use every day. A common space. Frank Olito/ Insider There are communal lounges, conference rooms, and kitchens.

As I left Wolf Point East, I realized the best part of the building is its views. The view from Wolf Point East. Frank Olito/ Insider I could understand paying top dollar just to see this every day.

After touring Wolf Point East, I headed to Norweta, which is located in Lincoln Park. Norweta. Google Maps Norweta is located north of Wolf Point East in Lincoln Park, another desirable and affluent neighborhood in the city.

When I arrived at the Norweta, I found it to be much quieter and quainter than Wolf Point East. The exterior of Norweta. Frank Olito/ Insider Unlike Wolf Point East’s flashy skyscraper, Norweta is a squat building in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

I first toured the five-bedroom penthouse which could be rented for $US20,000 ($AU27,060) per month. The penthouse at Norweta. Frank Olito/ Insider I was told this apartment was recently rented by an unnamed Hollywood actress.

The kitchen has marble countertops and a stainless-steel oven. The kitchen. Frank Olito/ Insider The fridge blends it in with the cabinetry on the back wall.

On the second floor of the penthouse, there is a decent-size master bedroom. The master bedroom. Frank Olito/ Insider The room also has a large walk-in closet.

The bathroom has marble floors, a shower, and a bathtub. The master bathroom. Frank Olito/ Insider However, I found it strange that the entire apartment, especially this bathroom, looked directly into the apartment across the way. I was surprised to find privacy was not a big concern for Norweta’s potentially high-profile, big-spending clientele.

The penthouse has a private patio space with sweeping views of Lincoln Park. The private patio. Frank Olito/ Insider I realized my favorite thing about these luxury apartments is their views.

Plus, there is a small greenhouse to enjoy the outdoors all year long. The greenhouse. Frank Olito/ Insider I thought this was a unique touch to the penthouse.

Like Wolf Point East, Norweta offers a list of high-end amenities in the building, like the pool. The pool. Frank Olito/ Insider The pool is shared by all residents in the building, which also has apartments ranging from $US3,500 ($AU4,736) to $US11,000 ($AU14,883) per month.

The building also has a fitness center. The fitness center. Frank Olito/ Insider Although it isn’t as big as Wolf Point East’s, this fitness center would do the job.