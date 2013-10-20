Take An Office Tour Of 'Grand Theft Auto V's Genius Facebook Parody, Life Invader

Rockstar / GTA V screencap GTA V’s fake Facebook HQ, Life Invader, is filled with tons of graffiti artwork.

Here at Business Insider, we like to take office tours.

This time, we tour the “Grand Theft Auto V” virtual world parody version of Facebook called Life Invader.

There’s even a real-world Life Invader mock website.

“GTA V” citizens who sign up for a profile on Life Invader can “stalk” people if they so choose, and since privacy is not a major concern of Life Invader founder Jay Norris, one can expect the NSA to be keeping close tabs.

The average age of an employee at Life Invader is 14.5 years old, according to Norris, and the company is constantly striving to bring the “work hard, play harder” mantra to reality.

Unfortunately, due to the untimely assassination of Life Invader founder Norris on live TV, as of this publishing the Life Invader office is a much more somber place.

