Take An Office Tour Of 'Grand Theft Auto V's Genius Facebook Parody, Life Invader

Kirsten Acuna, Chris C Anderson
Life invader signsRockstar / GTA V screencapGTA V’s fake Facebook HQ, Life Invader, is filled with tons of graffiti artwork.

Here at Business Insider, we like to take office tours.

This time, we tour the “Grand Theft Auto V” virtual world parody version of Facebook called Life Invader.

There’s even a real-world Life Invader mock website.

“GTA V” citizens who sign up for a profile on Life Invader can “stalk” people if they so choose, and since privacy is not a major concern of Life Invader founder Jay Norris, one can expect the NSA to be keeping close tabs.

The average age of an employee at Life Invader is 14.5 years old, according to Norris, and the company is constantly striving to bring the “work hard, play harder” mantra to reality.

Unfortunately, due to the untimely assassination of Life Invader founder Norris on live TV, as of this publishing the Life Invader office is a much more somber place.

Welcome to Life Invader.

Some have accused Life Invader of mimicking Facebook, like with their logo. Security is pretty lax, you just have to look the part.

Walking through the main entrance, the first thing we see is another huge Life Invader sign.

At Life Invader, employees have access to the 'Invader Zone' and 'Yoga Zone' ...

... and 'Tech Stop' and 'Sweat Lounge.'

Original, commissioned art adorns some of the walls.

Graffiti can be found in the NY headquarters.

There's a bulletin board for employees to share events. Here we can see 'Hashtag The Musical.'

Motivational quotes are the norm around here.

This potential employee was being tested on his hacky-sacking ability. Arcade games are also available.

Bean bags encourage Life Invader employees to work comfortably and gain inspiration from graffiti.

The cafeteria is called 'Invader Cafe.'

Here's the main office space. It is an open office environment, meant to encourage team work.

What do you think?

We notice Life Invader's stance on privacy on dry erase boards throughout the office.

(Source)

Some employees meet in one of the stylish glass conference rooms.

We actually think they're goofing off more than anything else.

Maybe that's because one of the motivational signs on the wall says 'Work Hard ... Play Hard.'

Here are some more of the art hangings around the office space.

That was GTA V's parody of Facebook ...

Now, compare it with the actual FB headquarters in New York City »

Want more 'GTA V'?

Check out a bunch of Easter Eggs for the game »

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.