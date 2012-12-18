PRESENTING: The New American Dream Home — Where Multiple Generations Of One Family Live Together

Photo: John Burns Real Estate Consulting via YouTube

The bottom of the U.S. housing market seems to be behind us and mortgage rates are at record lows.However, Americans are reluctant to buy a home due to shaky labour market conditions, weak wages, and the haunting memory of the recent housing bubble.



Rentals are popular and multi-family units are rising rapidly.

But is the dream of owning and living in a traditional home dead?

Homebuilder Lennar doesn’t think so.

In 21 markets around the country, Lennar is offering its NextGen design to address the rising demand for homes that house more than one generation of adults. Unlike most multi-family houses, the NextGen actually looks like a traditional home, and it’s marketed as a “home within a home.” But it offers plenty of privacy for both sides of the family.

Adam McAbee of John Burns Real Estate Consulting walked through one of the houses.

And from what we can tell, the new normal isn’t as depressing as we would’ve thought.

