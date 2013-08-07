Take A Virtual Tour Of JetBlue's Swanky New Business Class Suites

JetBlue wants to entice more customers to fly with it on the lucrative New York-to-California route, and it’s got a simple way to do it: more comfortable planes.
Starting in the second quarter of 2014, the low-cost airline will add to its fleet 11 Airbus A321 jets with private suites and massage seats for business class passengers, and moveable headrests and power outlets for the rest of those onboard.
There’s no way to know yet if the new planes and “competitive” pricing will win customers over from competitors like American and United Airlines, but a computer-generated video of the new cabin interior, released today, looks promising.
Passengers in these seats can use a 'wake me for service' indicator, so they don't sleep through a meal.
Four of the 16 business class seats are in individual private 'suites,' with a sliding door for privacy. JetBlue says that's a first for this market.
But the low-cost airline didn't ignore most of its customers. It added moveable headrests, and each passenger will have access to a 110-volt and USB power port.
The new planes will still have 'Even More Space' seating, with at least 38 inches of legroom, for a premium.
Customers who drop the extra money also get to board early, and put their bags in the overhead bins first.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.