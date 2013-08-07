Take A Virtual Tour Of JetBlue's Swanky New Business Class Suites

JetBlue Inside the new JetBlue Airbus A321.

JetBlue wants to entice more customers to fly with it on the lucrative New York-to-California route, and it’s got a simple way to do it: more comfortable planes.

Starting in the second quarter of 2014, the low-cost airline will add to its fleet 11 Airbus A321 jets with private suites and massage seats for business class passengers, and moveable headrests and power outlets for the rest of those onboard.

There’s no way to know yet if the new planes and “competitive” pricing will win customers over from competitors like American and United Airlines, but a computer-generated video of the new cabin interior, released today, looks promising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.