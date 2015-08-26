Take a tour of the Clinton family's $50,000-per-week rental mansion in the Hamptons

Zillow listing The house is owned by Andre and Lois Nasser — an art collector and real estate agent, respectively.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seeking respite from the gruelling campaign trail in a lavish rental house in the Hamptons hamlet of Amagansett.

But her stay in the $US50,000-per-week home isn’t exactly a vacation.

Hillary is expected to visit four campaign fundraisers in her name while on Long Island, according to The East Hampton Star.

Bill Clinton was relaxing in the 7,500-square-foot house before Hillary arrived on August 21. Chelsea and her family, Marc Mezvinsky and daughter Charlotte, will also be staying at the house.

Their time at the oceanside retreat will total two weeks and cost $US100,000. Keep scrolling to take a look around this incredible property.

The six-bedroom Amagansett, New York mansion was actually rented by the Clintons last year around this same time. Zillow listing The house is owned by Andre and Lois Nasser -- an art collector and real estate agent, respectively. According to Daily Mail, the Nassers are Republican party donors. Zillow listing Source: Daily Mail The house has a minimal, beach-chic aesthete, with water views and private beach access. Zillow listing The modern kitchen features top of the line appliances. Zillow Blog There's plenty of room for the whole Clinton clan to dine together. Zillow listing The entire house has a light, airy feel, making it a relaxing haven for Hillary. Zillow listing In the rear of the house, Roman columns frame picturesque views of the Atlantic Ocean. Zillow listing The grounds are meticulously landscaped, with plenty of open space for Charlotte to run and play. Zillow listing The Clintons can also enjoy the property's 50-foot pool. Zillow listing

