Take a tour of the Clinton family's $50,000-per-week rental mansion in the Hamptons

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seeking respite from the gruelling campaign trail in a lavish rental house in the Hamptons hamlet of Amagansett.
But her stay in the $US50,000-per-week home isn’t exactly a vacation.
Hillary is expected to visit four campaign fundraisers in her name while on Long Island, according to The East Hampton Star.
Bill Clinton was relaxing in the 7,500-square-foot house before Hillary arrived on August 21. Chelsea and her family, Marc Mezvinsky and daughter Charlotte, will also be staying at the house.
Their time at the oceanside retreat will total two weeks and cost $US100,000. Keep scrolling to take a look around this incredible property.
The six-bedroom Amagansett, New York mansion was actually rented by the Clintons last year around this same time.
The house is owned by Andre and Lois Nasser -- an art collector and real estate agent, respectively. According to Daily Mail, the Nassers are Republican party donors.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.