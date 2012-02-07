TOUR: Foodspotting, The Startup That Brings You personalised Food Porn

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson Business Insider

Foodspotting, the app that lets you upload pictures of your food, has gotten quite the makeover.The latest version looks more like a food lover’s version of Pandora. It’s getting closer to Foodspotting co-founder Alexa Andrzejewski’s goal for the company: to create a picture menu for any restaurant that would dish out personalised recommendations.



“I went to Japan and Korea and discovered dishes I’d never heard of before like Okonomiyaki in Japan and Tteokbokki in Korea. It opened my eyes to how many dishes people don’t even know about in the US. My original idea was to create a book — a food field guide — where people could learn about new dishes, then find them locally,” Andrzejewski said.

“And then I realised, there’s no way to search for a specific dish using existing local sites, and there’s especially no way to find the best of a certain dish. And that’s where I realised there was a gap — an opportunity — to create an app that lets people share where to find great dishes and vote up the dishes they love,” she said.

We visited Andrzejewski at the company’s San Francisco office. Here’s what we found out…

