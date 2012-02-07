TOUR: Foodspotting, The Startup That Brings You personalised Food Porn

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson Business Insider
Foodspotting, the app that lets you upload pictures of your food, has gotten quite the makeover.The latest version looks more like a food lover’s version of Pandora. It’s getting closer to Foodspotting co-founder Alexa Andrzejewski’s goal for the company: to create a picture menu for any restaurant that would dish out personalised recommendations.
“I went to Japan and Korea and discovered dishes I’d never heard of before like Okonomiyaki in Japan and Tteokbokki in Korea. It opened my eyes to how many dishes people don’t even know about in the US. My original idea was to create a book — a food field guide — where people could learn about new dishes, then find them locally,” Andrzejewski said.
“And then I realised, there’s no way to search for a specific dish using existing local sites, and there’s especially no way to find the best of a certain dish. And that’s where I realised there was a gap — an opportunity — to create an app that lets people share where to find great dishes and vote up the dishes they love,” she said.
We visited Andrzejewski at the company’s San Francisco office. Here’s what we found out…
Alexa Andrzejewski and Ted Grubb are the cofounders. They just got back from eating pizza with a prospective employee.
Look, you can see the new logo. It looks like a bite of food. Andrzejewski said people liked the new logo, but some people on Twitter complained it looked like an eye staring at them.
Mohammed Jisrawi is an iPhone Developer. He played a major part in the redesign of the Foodspotting app. He is the company's most recent hire, actually.
It's pretty quiet today. Only 8 people work in this office. The other Foodspotting employees are in New York, Japan, and Chile.
Into the long kitchen we go. Andrzejewski said they just had a ball-themed party to celebrate the company's second birthday.
Andrzejewski is showing us the new app. The point is to let you discover good food around you. Andrzejewski complained that she needs to go to another neighbourhood, as she has already eaten basically everything near her office.
This was Foodspotting 1.0. The company pre-dated the popularity of photo apps like Instagram. There have been a million dishes uploaded.
In the living room, there's a TV with the world map of what dishes are uploaded. During the interview, Andrzejewski kept glancing at it.
They share a space with Vidcaster, a video startup that we've come across before at events. That dog belongs to them.
