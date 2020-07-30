Converted camper vans can cost as much as $250,000 — take a look at 6 of the most luxurious

Freedom Vans This camper van costs $US90,000.

Some of the most luxurious camper vans cost between $US90,000 and $US250,000.

At $US250,000, the Hymer VisionVenture has been designed like a modern, open-concept apartment.

Other luxury camper vans have private bathrooms, high-end kitchens, and off-grid technology.

While some camper van owners choose to save money by converting their vehicles themselves, others choose a more expensive option.

Companies have converted vehicles such as Ford Transit vans and Mercedes-Benz Sprinters into camper vans with price tags well over $US100,000, and they include high-end furnishings, private bathrooms, and electronic couches that will make a life on the road all that more comfortable.

Here are six camper vans that will probably reach the top of your budget.

The famous Hymer VisionVenture costs a whopping $US250,000.

Van Clan/ YouTube The exterior of the Hymer VisionVenture.

Hymer VisionVenture is a concept car built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The vehicle, which has been built for overlanding, has off-road tires.

The van has been curated by professional interior designers, so it feels like a modern apartment.

Van Clan/ YouTube The interior of the Hymer VisionVenture.

The van has an open floor plan, which includes an office space, an eating area, and a living room. There is a set of stairs that leads to the second floor on the roof of the van.

A 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that was converted into an off-road camper van costs $US210,000.

Boulder Campervans The exterior of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

Boulder Campervans called this converted van, which is solar powered, “Pearl.”

The van has a kitchen, living space, and a bedroom in the back.

Boulder Campervans The interior of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The van has special engravings throughout the vehicle, like the triangular mountain range above the sink.

For $US150,000, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van conversion can stay off-grid for a full seven days.

Storyteller Overland The exterior of the Beast Mode.

Storyteller Overland created this camper van and called it “Beast Mode.” As Business Insider previously reported, the vehicle is equipped with a 3,600-watt inverter and an 8-kilowatt-hour auxiliary alternator, which enables it to stay off the grid for a full week.

The Beast Mode also has a sofa bed, which can fit two people.

Storyteller Overland The interior of the Beast Mode.

The bed can be converted into a working space, a desk, or a bench.

This converted 2019 Ford Transit van, which has solar panels attached to the roof, is $US175,000.

Courtesy of Erin Gilmore The exterior of the Ford Transit.

Benchmark Vehicles converted this van, which is completely off-grid.

Inside, the walls have been replaced for temperature control and acoustics.

Andrew Wrisley The interior of the Ford Transit.

The van also has a cooktop, a fridge, a faucet, a sink, and a table.

This $US100,000 camper van is described as a luxury condo.

Exploring Alternatives/ YouTube The exterior of the luxury camper van.

CanaDream converted a Ram Pro Master into a camper that you can rent for a short time. The van has running water, an air conditioning unit, and high-end cabinetry.

Inside, there is a private bathroom with a toilet and shower.

Exploring Alternatives/ YouTube The interior of the luxury camper van.

There’s even a couch that can turn into a bed with the push of a button.

This $US90,000 camper van conversion was created with pets in mind.

Freedom Vans Interior of the camper van.

Freedom Vans built this van on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for a woman who planned to travel with her four dogs. They named the vehicle “Pluto,” and it has been equipped with an air conditioning unit and temperature controls.

The van has a bed, a kitchen, and a pull-out composting toilet.

Freedom Vans The interior of the camper van.

The seat above the toilet can also be pulled out to become a small dog bed.

