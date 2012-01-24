Inside Eventbrite: People Seem Way Too Happy To Work Here

Boonsri Dickinson
Eventbrite engineers chatting

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

We stopped by Eventbrite’s headquarters to find out what it’s like to work there.It was one of the happiest places we’ve ever seen.

The company started with this mission: “To make events as easy to create, find, and attend as possible.” The online ticketing startup is now expanding its tool kit, and moving into QR codes and laser scanners. More on that later.

Now they’re in the middle of a big global expansion, making the Eventbrite experience more authentic in other parts of the world. A lot of the English-speaking countries are taken care of, but next up are France, French-speaking Canada, and Spain. 

But its global office is right here in San Francisco.

Eventbrite moved to 651 Brannan a year ago.

It's one big, open office.

Here's our tour guide, Vanessa Hope Schneider.

It's pretty quite, considering no one has an actual office.

There's one place to unwind. There's only one rule: You can't have meetings in here.

Miles Harrigan, part of the customer support, is working on some bugs in the new 24 hour customer support system Eventbrite just launched. There's always something to fix. But he seems pretty relaxed about it.

Tamara Mendelsohn, VP of marketing, has to go into a conference room to get some work done.

There's a huge bike culture here. Sometimes in the morning, they all cycle to get brunch.

Buford Taylor is really talkative. He calls himself a social engineer. He was employee number 12, but now he's a senior software engineer. He still has his accent from Oklahoma.

Yinka Fatona is testing QR codes. She told us that Buford is a real character.

Simon Bascomebe, director of field operations, shows us the new mobile system that scans QR codes on tickets.

Here's the scan of the QR code. Pretty neat.

But Brian is here working on something Apple related.

People are getting hungry.

So they stand in line for free food.

Megan Buell, marketing manager, tries to get Vanessa to come to lunch.

The wall of teams. With 190 people working here now, seeing a name to a face is helpful.

Meet the company's internal mascot Earl, the cat. He looks hung over. Eventbrite just had a recruiting event last night.

So... if you're looking for a job, these are the positions they want to fill.

This is the nerdiest thing we saw. It was made during a hackathon. It's a dashboard that was created to help employees get to work on time.

Vanessa Boomgaard, customer support, plays with her dog Jake.

He's in good company, with other playmates running around.

This is a pretty boring looking game room. Wait, do I see a keg in the back, near the game console?

This is where Eventbrite's co-founder Kevin Hartz sits. He's been interviewing people all day, so we didn't get to meet him.

The company's cofounders, Kevin and Julia Hartz, weren't in today, but they sit across from each other. It was love at first sight.

After a month of living together, Kevin and Julia knew they wanted two things: to start Eventbrite together and get married.

