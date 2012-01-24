Inside Eventbrite: People Seem Way Too Happy To Work Here

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider
We stopped by Eventbrite’s headquarters to find out what it’s like to work there.It was one of the happiest places we’ve ever seen.
The company started with this mission: “To make events as easy to create, find, and attend as possible.” The online ticketing startup is now expanding its tool kit, and moving into QR codes and laser scanners. More on that later.
Now they’re in the middle of a big global expansion, making the Eventbrite experience more authentic in other parts of the world. A lot of the English-speaking countries are taken care of, but next up are France, French-speaking Canada, and Spain.
But its global office is right here in San Francisco.
Miles Harrigan, part of the customer support, is working on some bugs in the new 24 hour customer support system Eventbrite just launched. There's always something to fix. But he seems pretty relaxed about it.
Buford Taylor is really talkative. He calls himself a social engineer. He was employee number 12, but now he's a senior software engineer. He still has his accent from Oklahoma.
Simon Bascomebe, director of field operations, shows us the new mobile system that scans QR codes on tickets.
Meet the company's internal mascot Earl, the cat. He looks hung over. Eventbrite just had a recruiting event last night.
This is the nerdiest thing we saw. It was made during a hackathon. It's a dashboard that was created to help employees get to work on time.
This is where Eventbrite's co-founder Kevin Hartz sits. He's been interviewing people all day, so we didn't get to meet him.
The company's cofounders, Kevin and Julia Hartz, weren't in today, but they sit across from each other. It was love at first sight.
After a month of living together, Kevin and Julia knew they wanted two things: to start Eventbrite together and get married.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.