Inside Ad Agency DraftFCB's Gigantic Chicago Office Tower

With roughly 800 employees, the second-largest ad agency in Chicago is DraftFCB. (Leo Burnett is probably the largest).
DraftFCB has had its ups and downs recently. It lost the massive S.C. Johnson account, worth $350 million in billings, last year (after 57 years on the business), and Saatchi & Saatchi is trying to weasel its way into the favours of its MillerCoors client.
But DraftFCB is still churning out major new campaigns: It just rolled out a new set of ads for Miller Lite and it’s also the lead shop on the $622 million Kmart account.
DraftFCB looks out over the Chicago ad scene in this building on Rush and Erie Streets, where it occupies floors 9 through 20.
You can watch a video of what it’s like to work there, or take our guided tour. And yes, you will meet the unicorn.
The office's distinctive space is this huge, light-filled atrium. Here's the view between floors 19 and 20.
Here's a unicorn visiting the 18th floor. (Or possibly it's just a the pony named Patti Cakes, visiting for a photo shoot.)
Youngsters: That's what telephones used to look like back when they didn't drop calls and you could actually hear what the other person was saying.
This is senior copywriter Alonso Arias blowing bubbles. (Doesn't your office have a mannequin wearing a fanny pack?)
