Inside Ad Agency DraftFCB's Gigantic Chicago Office Tower

With roughly 800 employees, the second-largest ad agency in Chicago is DraftFCB. (Leo Burnett is probably the largest).

DraftFCB has had its ups and downs recently. It lost the massive S.C. Johnson account, worth $350 million in billings, last year (after 57 years on the business), and Saatchi & Saatchi is trying to weasel its way into the favours of its MillerCoors client.



But DraftFCB is still churning out major new campaigns: It just rolled out a new set of ads for Miller Lite and it’s also the lead shop on the $622 million Kmart account.

DraftFCB looks out over the Chicago ad scene in this building on Rush and Erie Streets, where it occupies floors 9 through 20.

You can watch a video of what it’s like to work there, or take our guided tour. And yes, you will meet the unicorn.

