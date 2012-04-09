Inside Ad Agency DraftFCB's Gigantic Chicago Office Tower

Jim Edwards
DraftFCB

Photo: DraftFCB, with permission

With roughly 800 employees, the second-largest ad agency in Chicago is DraftFCB. (Leo Burnett is probably the largest).

Take the tour >
DraftFCB has had its ups and downs recently. It lost the massive S.C. Johnson account, worth $350 million in billings, last year (after 57 years on the business), and Saatchi & Saatchi is trying to weasel its way into the favours of its MillerCoors client.

But DraftFCB is still churning out major new campaigns: It just rolled out a new set of ads for Miller Lite and it’s also the lead shop on the $622 million Kmart account.

DraftFCB looks out over the Chicago ad scene in this building on Rush and Erie Streets, where it occupies floors 9 through 20.

You can watch a video of what it’s like to work there, or take our guided tour. And yes, you will meet the unicorn.

The office's distinctive space is this huge, light-filled atrium. Here's the view between floors 19 and 20.

Here's a unicorn visiting the 18th floor. (Or possibly it's just a the pony named Patti Cakes, visiting for a photo shoot.)

You can get the backstory on the pony here.

Here's what it looks like from above when people are working there.

Youngsters: That's what telephones used to look like back when they didn't drop calls and you could actually hear what the other person was saying.

Among the people you'll meet are chief creative officer Todd Tilford ...

Head of new business Dawn Baskin ...

And a man working hard in a trendy hat.

Hipsters wearing hats indoors is a bit of a thing at DraftFCB ...

This is Myra Mazzei, an associate creative director, in even more challenging headgear.

This is the agency's chief origami officer.

More cowbell? A member of the new business team turns it up to 11.

This is senior copywriter Alonso Arias blowing bubbles. (Doesn't your office have a mannequin wearing a fanny pack?)

It's evp/writer in residence John Claxton, with a cup of tea.

The offices are filled with wall-sized whiteboards.

At any moment, a woman carrying a showroom dummy in a pink tutu could appear.

Every agency has a Bond villain-style conference room. DraftFCB is no exception.

The coffee bar holds a happy hour with booze on the first Friday of every month at 4 p.m.

This is Inside Job, the in-house production studio.

Yep, they had the street named after the founder.

Now read about the civil war inside Pinterest over creepy 'thinspo' images >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.