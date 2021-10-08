4 women transformed a double-decker bus into a mobile hostel where beds cost $400 per weekend – take a look inside

- Saskia van Leeuwen bought a double-decker bus with her three friends and renovated it.
- Now, it’s a hostel with a living room, nine bunk beds, and a unique kitchen.
- For $US464 ($AU635) to $US990 ($AU1,354), you can rent a bed on the hostel bus for a weekend or a week.
“I didn’t really like the idea of being stuck in one place,” van Leeuwen said. “The perfect solution for that is to have a hostel that can actually move.”
She enlisted the help of her twin sister, Jolisa van Leeuwen, and two friends, Eileen Helfferich and Lisa de Bree. Together, they decided to open a hostel aboard a bus that they could drive around and take to different locations.
“Immediately, we were like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,'” van Leeuwen said. “We could visualize the beds, the kitchen, and everything.”
They pooled their money and bought the bus for 7,000 euros or $US8,136 ($AU11,126).
“After Tymon painted the bus, everyone [was] like, OK maybe, maybe this is gonna work,” van Leuween said.
The first step was changing out the rubber insulation around the windows because it kept causing leaks. The seemingly simple task actually took them a couple of months to fix. Once that was complete, the women insulated the bus and worked on building out the interior with help from YouTube videos and local builders.
“For us, the timing couldn’t be better,” van Leeuwen said. “It would’ve been more of a challenge because we wouldn’t have had so much time [to work on the bus].”
Luckily, van Leeuwen said she passed the test the first time.
“It’s fun because if I drive the bus, you see people look and then look again, and say, ‘Is that a chick?'” she added.
Each bed has a privacy curtain and a reading light.
Or you can rent a single bed on a trip that already exists, much like a hostel. On those trips, you will be meeting seven strangers and two hosts.
They’re embarking on their third trip in the next few weeks and hope to go international in 2022.
“I’m proud of the four of us that we created this bus,” van Leeuwen said. “Even though we didn’t have any experience building a bus or owning a bus, [it shows] nothing is impossible.”