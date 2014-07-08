The Newest Danger To Tour De France Cyclists: People Taking Selfies

Cyclingfan.com A cyclist slaps a smartphone out of the hand of a spectator

Cyclists competing in this year’s Tour de France have a new obstacle to dodge: spectators blocking the road and turning their backs to passing cyclists to take selfies.

Millions of fans have already turned out to watch the event, which started in Yorkshire, England.

In an attempt to get as close to the action as possible, smartphone-happy fans are stepping through the throngs of viewers and into the raceway to take selfies with passing-by cyclists.

There’s a hashtag for the photos: #TDFselfie.

Zoe Doyle’s selfie has been widely circulated on Twitter, drawing much criticism for her caption: “Nearly died taking #TDFselfie”