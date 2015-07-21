A Tour de France rider got run off the road, slammed his head into a telephone pole, and finished the race

On Monday’s stage 16 of the Tour de France, Geraint Thomas was run off the side of the road while taking a tight corner on a dangerous high-speed descent, NBC Sports showed.

Competitor Warren Barguil couldn’t hold his line and collided with Thomas.

Thomas tried to correct himself and regain his balance by sticking out his right leg and doing his best to slow down:

He ended up running off the side of the road and hitting a telephone pole head-on:

Remarkably he was not injured badly and finished the stage.

Thomas is a key support rider for Chris Froome, the current race leader. Thomas sits sixth overall.

The BBC reported Thomas as saying: “It was a hard right and I was just following the wheel and then all of a sudden Barguil went into me. I feel all right for now — I guess the doctor will ask me my name and date of birth soon.

“A nice Frenchman pulled me out — but I lost my glasses as well. They don’t even make them anymore.”

The Tour finishes in Paris on July 26.

You can watch the full footage below:

