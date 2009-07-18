Tour De France Racer Twitters His Wrist Surgery

File Levi Leipheimer into the “oversharing” category!

The Tour de France racer — Lance Armstrong’s teammate on Team Astana — has been tweeting his wrist surgery from France. Yikes!

The photos are cool, and we wish Levi a fast recovery. But more than anything, it’s a reminder how much access Twitter has given us into some peoples’ lives that we wouldn’t have had before.

Here’s his tweet log and a few photos:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.