Tour De France Racer Twitters His Wrist Surgery

Dan Frommer
File Levi Leipheimer into the “oversharing” category!

The Tour de France racer — Lance Armstrong’s teammate on Team Astana — has been tweeting his wrist surgery from France. Yikes!

The photos are cool, and we wish Levi a fast recovery. But more than anything, it’s a reminder how much access Twitter has given us into some peoples’ lives that we wouldn’t have had before.

Here’s his tweet log and a few photos:

