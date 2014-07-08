The Most Stunning Pictures From The Tour De France So Far

Each July the Tour de France brings together 198 of the world’s best cyclists to race for three weeks in sports’ most gruelling contest.This year’s Tour (July 5-27) started with three stages in England before heading over to France.

In addition to the thrilling racing over huge mountains and down high-speed descents, there is plenty of beautiful sports photography.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.