The Most Stunning Pictures From The Tour De France So Far

Each July the Tour de France brings together 198 of the world’s best cyclists to race for three weeks in sports’ most gruelling contest.This year’s Tour (July 5-27) started with three stages in England before heading over to France.
In addition to the thrilling racing over huge mountains and down high-speed descents, there is plenty of beautiful sports photography.
The pack rolled through the beautiful Yorkshire Dales as a TV helicopter relayed live images to millions around the world.
The technology gets better and better, but in general today's road bikes are remarkably similar to those of decades ago. Here, Jens Voigt of Germany led the race in a solo breakaway during the first stage.
Unlike in many sports, in cycling spectators get a very up-close look at the athletes. Here, they watched as the pack climbed Cray pass.
The royals on tour: Prince Harry, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.
