What the best bike racer on the planet ate for breakfast today at the Tour de France

Chris Graythen/Getty Images Kenyan-born Briton Chris Froome has been untouchable in this year’s Tour de France.

Team Sky’s Chris Froome, the best bike racer in the world right now, is leading the Tour de France, the biggest bike race, and he doesn’t look to have any serious rivals with two weeks of racing done and one to go until the finish in Paris this Sunday.

A lot goes into a Tour victory. You need to pick the right parents, for one. Then you need a super-strong team. The best equipment. And so forth.

But you also must eat right at the Tour, of course. On Tuesday, on the Tour’s second and final rest day, Froome tweeted a picture showing what he had for breakfast.

Froome’s morning meal would be a pretty healthy breakfast for anyone, but it especially is for an athlete, as it’s high in protein and healthy fats and relatively low in sugar.

The carbohydrates in the avocado (which contains about 320 calories) provide him with a source of quick energy, while the hefty amount of protein and fat in the eggs (70 calories each), avocado, and fish (100 calories for 3 ounces) helps fuel muscles and slow the breakdown of food in the body.

That helps steady energy levels and stave off hunger pangs. Plus, since the eggs are poached and the fish is smoked, they have no added fats or oils.

As an added energy boost, Froome has a sachet of cherry-juice concentrate, 2 tablespoons of which would give him about 18 grams of carbohydrates and about 70 calories.

All in all, the meal would be about 700 to 800 calories with a hefty amount of protein and fat and some carbs.

Froome came into this Tour to win, and after two weeks he looks set to do just that.

Sup, Chris! 36 hours before his title defense. #TdF2016 A photo posted by daniel mcmahon (@cyclingreporter) on Jun 30, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT



The Briton is so strong he taunted his rivals over the weekend with a fake attack. If Froome can defend his yellow jersey over the next week, he’ll take his third victory in the race.

Here’s to eating right.

NOW WATCH: This is what the number of calories Tour de France cyclists burn daily actually looks like



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.