Tour de France leader Chris Froome crashes in yellow jersey on rainy crash fest stage, continues racing on teammate's bike

Tour de France leader Chris Froome crashed on a rainy crash fest of a stage on Friday.
He went down on a rainy descent when he lost his wheel while riding over a white painted line in the road.
He got up and appeared to be OK, though he had some road rash and a shredded jersey.
He had to borrow his teammate’s bike to keep racing and to protect his race lead.
You can see Froome crashing below:
Now @Froome crashes, on white line. #TDF2016 pic.twitter.com/kxw2VvBscI
— Daniel McMahon (@cyclingreporter) July 22, 2016
