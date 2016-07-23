Tour de France leader Chris Froome crashes in yellow jersey on rainy crash fest stage, continues racing on teammate's bike

Tour de France leader Chris Froome crashed on a rainy crash fest of a stage on Friday.

He went down on a rainy descent when he lost his wheel while riding over a white painted line in the road.

He got up and appeared to be OK, though he had some road rash and a shredded jersey.

He had to borrow his teammate’s bike to keep racing and to protect his race lead.

You can see Froome crashing below:



More to come. Click here to refresh this page.

