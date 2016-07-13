Animation shows how much food Tour de France cyclists can eat when they burn 6,071 calories per day

- Tour de France cyclists ride about 110 miles and burn an average of 6,071 calories each day of the race.
- To give you a better idea of just how many calories that is, the video above shows how many portions of popular foods you’d have to eat to reach that caloric intake.
- Of course, this is not what Tour de France cyclists actually eat while competing.
-
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on July 12, 2016.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.