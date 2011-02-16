Tour De France Champ Alberto Contador Is Cleared Of Doping Charges

Photo: AP

Doping charges that would have robbed Alberto Contador of his 2010 Tour de France title and kept him off cycling circuits for a year, have been dropped, according to the AP.Contador tested positive for clenbuterol, a chemical that helps with breathing, during last year’s Tour. At the time, he blamed the positive test on contaminated meat.



This is good news for cycling, as the sport has been riddled with performance enhancing drugs in recent years. While Lance Armstrong’s case remains the biggest and most important to the credibility of the sport, especially here in America, Contador represents the sport’s near future. His cleanliness is vital for cycling as it emerges from its drug-infested recent past.

The World Anti-Doping Agency can still appeal this decision.

