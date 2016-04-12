New York City's latest luxury skyscraper is one giant marble block, and we went inside

David Chipperfield Architects An artistic rendering of the Bryant.

Architect David Chipperfield’s latest skyscraper won’t feature a glass facade like normal skyscrapers. Instead, both the interior and exterior walls will be made of a marble mosaic.

Chipperfield has received more than 100 awards, including the RIBA Stirling Prize, the most prestigious architecture award in the United Kingdom. Over the span of his three-decade career, he has designed projects in more than 20 countries on four continents.

His new apartment building, called the Bryant, will open in spring 2017 and live on the last bit of real estate lining Bryant Park in New York City’s midtown.

Tech Insider recently toured one of the model units, which will sell from $2 to $16 million. Take a look inside.

The 34-story building is Chipperfield's first residential building in Manhattan. David Chipperfield Architects Most of the units will offer an unobstructed view of Bryant Park and the Empire State Building. David Chipperfield Architects It will not only be the only residential building on Bryant Park, but will also be part-hotel. The first 15 floors will feature hotel suites, and 57 condos will make up the floors above. Here is a rendering of the lobby: David Chipperfield Architects When I walked into the model, it looked like a contemporary version of Don Draper's apartment. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider A terrazzo facade, made from marble and sandstone chips, continue on the walls inside. Here's a close-up. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider The ceilings stay at 9 and a half feet tall, which is unusual. Most NYC apartments' ceilings drop in some areas for electric piping or heating and AC systems. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider There were a number of high-tech home features, like heated floors and a stereo system you can control with an app. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider The kitchen features top-of-the line Gaggenau appliances, including an oven that opens with the touch of a button ... Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider ... and a sleek gold stove top. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider Chipperfield thought out every last detail, including the toilets, which the architect designed himself. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider He's known for his simple and calculated design aesthetic. Last month, the Metropolitan Museum of Art selected him to redesign its modern and contemporary art wing. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider The Bryant will combine minimalism and luxury that diverts from traditional skyscraper design. Rather than adding another glass tower to Bryant Park, Chipperfield's complex will offer elegant marble -- inside and out. Leanna Garfield/Tech Insider 'I think you can make architecture out of very simple things,' he previously told Dezeen. 'You don't have to be complicated. The difference between a good building and a bad building normally resides in being more thought about.' David Chipperfield Architects A rendering of a penthouse at the Bryant. Source: Dezeen

