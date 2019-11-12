A retiree converted a school bus into a tiny home and now travels the country. Take a look inside in her 'retirement home on wheels.'

Frank Olito/ Insider Keri Gailloux lives in a school bus.

After retiring, Keri Gailloux moved into a school bus that she converted into her full-time home for $US45,000.

The school bus has a bedroom, a full bathroom, a kitchen, and a living space.

Gailloux travels around the country with the bus and has so far visited California, Nevada, and Arizona.

She understands that one day she won’t be physically able to drive the bus, but for now, she is enjoying ageing on the open road.

For most, retirement is time to settle down in cities that are affordable or that offer luxury facilities. Keri Gailloux wanted to do something different.

When Gailloux retired last year, she wanted to spend some time on the road while also downsizing her belongings, so she moved into a former school bus. She now travels around the US in her bus that she cleverly named “If Wishes Were Horses” after her favourite nursery rhyme.

Gailloux invited Insider into her home on wheels. This is what her unconventional retirement home looks like.

In 2018, Gailloux decided she needed a change after retiring from the medical field, so she moved out of her San Francisco home and bought a school bus.

Frank Olito/ Insider Gailloux and her bus.

Growing up in a military family, Gailloux was used to moving around and living in a small trailer.

“It’s like returning back to those roots,” she told Insider.

Gailloux bought her school bus for $US4,500 and immediately got to work converting it into her retirement home.

Frank Olito/ Insider Gallioux at a tiny house convention in Fresno.

After getting acquainted with the tiny house movement, Gailloux knew she wanted to downsize. But the reality of travelling with a tiny house attached to a truck did not seem realistic for her.

“I didn’t want to tow anything,” she said. “I didn’t want to have that burden.”

After converting the bus for $US45,000 with the help of a builder, it perfectly combined her goals of living tiny and travel.

“I wanted something longer term for me and something that felt like a home,” she said.

While the outside looks like a school bus, the inside has everything a regular home has — just on a smaller scale.

Frank Olito/ Insider The interior of the bus.

Inside, there is a full kitchen, a living space, a work space, a bathroom, and a back bedroom.

“It’s everything I envisioned,” Gailloux said.

Upon entering the bus, you’re welcomed by a cosy seating area.

Frank Olito/ Insider The seating area.

“It feels warm,” Gailloux said. “It’s cosy. The wood is really charming.”

Her kitchen is fully equipped with a stove, an oven, and a sink.

Frank Olito/ Insider The kitchen.

The kitchen has everything a regular-sized kitchen has but it is more compact.

Although the kitchen is smaller, there is still plenty of counter space so that she can fit all of her appliances.

Frank Olito/ Insider The kitchen.

Gailloux said the smaller kitchen has not hindered her from cooking.

The refrigerator pulls out from a drawer to help save floor space.

Frank Olito/ Insider The fridge.

The doorknob to the drawer is actually a button that locks and keeps the drawer in place as Gailloux drives. This hardware can be seen throughout the bus and is inspired by features used on boats.

“Everything is really streamlined,” she said.

This table adjacent to the couch doubles as her kitchen table and her work desk.

Frank Olito/ Insider The dual-purpose table.

“It’s ideal for sitting on my computer [or] having breakfast that’s someplace other than the couch,” Gailloux said.

In the kitchen and seating area, there’s even a heater to keep Gailloux warm.

Couresty of Keri Gallioux Fireplace.

“I don’t ever feel cramped in this,” Gailloux said. “When the curtains are closed and it’s in the evening, I feel like I’m in a stateroom on a yacht or a train car.”

Just down the hall, you will find the bathroom, which has a full shower, a toilet, and a sink.

Frank Olito/ Insider The bathroom.

On the school bus, Gailloux has a compost toilet.

Right next to the bathroom is Gailloux’s bedroom, which is actually just a bed surrounded by windows.

Frank Olito/ Insider The bedroom.

Three small steps lead to Gailloux’s bed, which also has storage space underneath.

The bed itself is a cosy space with more headroom than some tiny houses.

Frank Olito/ Insider The bed.

If you look closely, you can see that the bus’ rear emergency door is covered by curtains for privacy.

Also visible on the bed is a foldable chair, which she uses at the table next to the couch.

The house has been fitted with high-end elements that make it safe to live in and drive.

Frank Olito/ Insider Looking out the front windows.

There is spray insulation in the walls, the ceiling, and the floors to help regulate temperature. The floors are Marine-grade, which can withstand the bus’ movements, as regular hardwood could buckle as Gailloux drives.

Gailloux said her favourite part of living in her tiny house is that she gets to be mobile and travel to places she never thought of visiting.

Courtesy of Keri Gailloux The bus in Joshua Tree.

On the bus, she has travelled to Sandpoint, Idaho; Palm Springs, California; Parker, Arizona; and Nevada.

“Meeting great people and getting to go to these neat, quirky places that you normally wouldn’t get to go to has been really fun,” Gailloux said. “I love it. I’m having a great time.”

It isn’t all easy, however. Gallioux remembered the time her bus got stuck in the sand at Joshua Tree in California.

Courtesy of Keri Gailloux The bus got stuck in the sand.

She had to call the police so that a park ranger could help her get the bus out. Unfortunately, they had to call a tow truck because they could not dig it out. The whole time Gallioux said she didn’t panic.

“I said, ‘You know what, you’re in your house,'” she said. “‘You’re OK.'”

The problems don’t stop there. Sometimes she struggles to find a place to park the bus.

Courtesy of Keri Gallioux The school bus parked.

“I think the biggest anxiety for anybody travelling on the road is [finding a] place to park,” Gailloux said.

She said she uses apps that were created for school buses and other trucks to find places to park. Usually, she stays in RV parks or campgrounds. However, she has had some nerve-racking nights where she had to sleep on the side of the road and hope for the best.

As an ageing retiree, Gallioux is also aware of how this lifestyle may get more difficult over time.

Frank Olito/ Insider The front of the bus.

She admits that opening and closing the door can be hard on her hands, and sometimes, she struggles to get into the bus without the proper handrails.

“I’m in my 60s, and I’m ageing into my bus,” Gailloux said. “I need to pay attention to that.”

Gallioux understands that there will come a day when she will physically no longer be able to drive the bus. She hopes that by that time, one of her children will own a piece of land so that she can permanently park it there and live in the backyard, or she said they can rent it out as an Airbnb.

For now, Gailloux will live out her retirement days on the road in her converted school bus.

Frank Olito/ Insider Gailloux driving the bus.

“People think they can’t retire, and they keep working because of external pressure or they think they don’t have enough money,” she said. “People work until they’re 70 at jobs they may be good at, but it’s not their passion. So many times people think and dream about what they want to do and simply don’t do it.”

Gailloux said she didn’t want to be that person. She wanted to get out and see the world from the windows of her school bus.

“I want to be living my life,” Gailloux said. “For me, this was about stepping towards freedom.”

