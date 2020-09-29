A couple has been raising their 3 kids and travelling the world in a 90-square-foot camper van since 2008 — here's how they balance travel and school

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The Lin family and their home.

Dan and Marlene Lin live in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with their three children, who are aged between 8 and 13.

Inside the van, there is a queen-size bed for the children and a full-size bed for Dan and Marlene. There’s also a kitchen, a compostable toilet, and a seating area.

The Lins homeschool the children, which they said can be challenging, but the children prefer it to traditional school life.

The family incorporates their travels into their homeschooling curriculum. So far they have been all over the US, Canada, and Mexico. Most recently, they have been travelling in Europe.

While most couples stop travelling the world when they start having children, Dan and Marlene Lin did the opposite.

From 2008 to 2012, the Lins welcomed three children while simultaneously moving out of their traditional home and into a camper full time. Twelve years later, Dan and Marlene are living in a 90-square-foot camper van and raising their three kids, Eva, 13, Mila, 11, and Luka, 8.

As the family of five deals with growing pains in the tight space, they’re also travelling the world as part of their homeschooling curriculum.

Keep reading to find out how the Lins made their tiny house on wheels the perfect place to raise three children.

After meeting in college, Marlene and Dan Lin bought a house in Ventura, California, and lived a “traditional lifestyle” until they had their first child.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin Marlene and Dan.

Dan was a web developer and Marlene was a medical data analyst when they welcomed their first child in their late ’20s.

“[Suddenly], we have this human that we are responsible for,” Dan said. “The responsible thing would be to teach this little human everything there is to see in the world.”

They decided to take a few trips with their new baby to show her as much as they could of the world. It eventually became difficult to travel with a child, especially carrying strollers, car seats, and toys. Instead, they decided to buy a camper in 2008 so they could travel more easily.

“When Dan said we should get a camper, it gave us the opportunity to be together and not have someone else raise our kid,” Marlene said.

They quickly fell in love with the lifestyle and slowly started going on longer trips away from their home in Ventura.

Between 2008 and 2012, they spent six to nine months on the road each year, gradually transitioning into a nomadic lifestyle.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin One of their earlier vehicles.

During those years, the couple returned to their traditional home in Ventura to give birth to two more children. As soon as the babies were a few months old, the family would hit the road again with all the children.

“It was gradual,” Dan said. “We didn’t go into this thinking we’d be doing this 12 years from now. We just thought we’d have this camper, our house, and just go on trips.”

After their first cross-country trip, however, Dan said they realised they preferred the lifestyle in “every aspect” compared to living in their Ventura home.

By 2012, the Lins had sold their house and transitioned into full-time travellers with their three children in tow.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The Lin family.

“There was no social media at the time to show us that this lifestyle was possible,” Marlene said. “It was just this organic thing that our family evolved into.”

While their family got bigger, their vehicles got smaller. Today, they live in a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The family’s camper van.

For the past few years, the family has lived in the 90-square-foot van after converting it themselves in Marlene’s parents’ driveway. They bought the van for $US60,000 and spent another $US11,000 to convert it into a livable home for their five-person family.

When converting the van, they designed it so that every family member would be happy in the worst-case scenario.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The interior of the van.

“Our goal is to make sure that the inside of the van is not something we can’t be in for long periods if we had to,” Dan said. “We had to make sure that if the weather is bad with nowhere to go, that we wouldn’t be driven insane if we are stuck inside.”

At the back of the van, there are bunk beds, with a queen-size bed for the children on top and a full-size bed on the bottom for Marlene and Dan.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The bunk beds at the back of the van.

The beds are always easily accessible and do not fold up or away.

“The layout of each camper is much more important than the size,” Dan said. “What is most important for our family of five is that every person can have a place to sit and relax. If they want to go lay down in their bed, they can do that whenever they want.”

The couple also designed the van so that there is plenty of storage beneath and around the bottom bunk, which houses most of their clothes.

In the middle, there is a galley kitchen, which doubles as their bathroom.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The children in the kitchen.

The kitchen has a stove and fridge for cooking, but they decided to not have any upper cabinets because they felt it made the van feel smaller.

Most notably, hidden in one cabinet in the kitchen is the family’s compostable toilet. Whenever someone has to go, they pull out the toilet and do their business in the middle of the van.

“Privacy is not really an issue for us,” Dan said. “If somebody has to go to the bathroom, they just go. If you don’t want to see it, pull your covers over your head or go outside.”

At the front, there’s a separate living space where the family does most of their work.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The front seats swivel around.

Additionally, there is more storage on a shelf above the cab for the family’s belongings, but this space is mainly used for family gatherings. The driver’s and passenger’s seats swivel around to face another row of seats. The family can also put up a table, so they can enjoy meals together and work on homeschooling.

Dan and Marlene have been homeschooling the children since the beginning, and they said it hasn’t always been easy.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The children reading in bed.

When the kids became school aged, Dan and Marlene stopped travelling completely and settled down in Los Angeles so the kids could enroll in school. But after just a couple of months, they got the itch to travel again and were on the road. They decided to partner with a charter school to help set up a homeschooling schedule while travelling.

“When school starts, I have to be the teacher and then after school, I suddenly have to be their friend, which is a really difficult thing to do,” Dan said.

According to Dan, the children prefer to be homeschooled in the camper rather than having a traditional schooling experience.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The children exploring.

Dan and Marlene emphasised that the children have only ever been homeschooled – other children who live full time on the road with their families are sometimes pulled out of traditional schooling environments.

“This is the only thing they have known,” Marlene said.

She also said they often ask the children if they would prefer to go to a regular school instead, but they always say they want to stay on the road. According to Dan, the children love that they can be done with schoolwork in two to three hours on a good day. They then spend the rest of their time however they want.

“For them, telling them they can go to a traditional school is like a threat almost,” Dan said.

Additionally, Dan and Marlene work hard to incorporate their travels into the school lessons they teach their kids.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The children outside the van.

When travelling through the national parks in the US, they had their children sign up for the junior ranger programs to learn about the geography and history of the region. Beyond that, they have also visited places internationally with historical significance.

“We take them to places where they can learn something, but they can actually see and touch all the things you would normally just read about in a book,” Dan said. “It’s a combination of traditional workbooks and also real-life experiences.”

“The whole goal of this journey is to show my children the world,” Dan said.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The view from the camper van.

“It’s never been us wanting to go play, and us dragging the kids along,” Dan said. “We want them to be involved in decision making as we go.”

Over the years, they have travelled all over the US, Canada, and Mexico. For the past few years, the family has been travelling around Europe, Turkey, and Morocco. In all, the Lins have experienced 32 countries together.

The Lins said they like to take their time when travelling. They sometimes spend weeks and months in one location. In fact, they spent 10 years travelling North America – far more than you need, Dan said – but they do it this way because they want to experience everything and make sure this lifestyle is sustainable.

Beyond schooling, it can get difficult to raise three children in a small space while on the road, but the couple said they make it work.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The children inside the van.

Dan said having three kids is actually easier than having one because if two get into a fight, there’s always the third one that comes in and appeases the situation.

“When you have three kids, there’s a special dynamic,” he said. “They’re super close. We benefit from our kids being equally spaced out in age.”

Marlene added, “I think that’s what makes this lifestyle work so well for us is the closeness that we all feel with each other and that we enjoy spending our time together.”

Eventually, they plan on moving into a more traditional setting, but for now, they are happily travelling the world as a family.

Courtesy of Dan and Marlene Lin The family and their van.

Dan said they are toying with the idea of moving into a house outside of a city at some point in the future. They could also see themselves buying a piece of land and building several tiny homes on it.

They all get excited about future options, but Dan said, “It’s a matter of when we think it is the right time.”

“For us, it’s about being closer as a family,” Dan said. “You don’t need to have a lot of things and you don’t need to have a lot of space. You just have to have the things that are important to you.”

