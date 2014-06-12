Take A Virtual Tour Of Brazil's Iconic Painted Streets Celebrating The World Cup

The World Cup begins Thursday, and Google has celebrated this week by adding a link to its homepage that lets you virtually tour the painted streets of Brazil.
It’s not just the streets that are painted; there’s also some beautiful photos of streamers, wall murals featuring famous footballers, and even some colourful graffiti.
Want more street art? Google's Cultural Institute recently launched a new project to preserve the work of street artists before it gets painted over again.
