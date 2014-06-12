Take A Virtual Tour Of Brazil's Iconic Painted Streets Celebrating The World Cup

Steven Tweedie
Brazil World Cup Street Art Google

The World Cup begins Thursday, and Google has celebrated this week by adding a link to its homepage that lets you virtually tour the painted streets of Brazil.

It’s not just the streets that are painted; there’s also some beautiful photos of streamers, wall murals featuring famous footballers, and even some colourful graffiti.

From left to right: Wayne Rooney, Mario Balotelli, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez

Want more street art? Google's Cultural Institute recently launched a new project to preserve the work of street artists before it gets painted over again.

Click here to check it out.

