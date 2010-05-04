Tour Boxee, The Startup Building A Box To Bring The Web To Your TV

Boxee is the startup that makes software you can download onto your computer to connect video on the web to your TV.



Boxee is also making the Boxee Box – a device that “brings all your favourite TV shows & movies from the Internet or your hard drive onto your TV.”

Boxee is also HIRING. It needs a lead iPad and iPhone app developer (yes, it’s safe to assume Boxee is looking to get into the apps market.)

The kind people at Boxee were nice enough to have us over to tour their swanky little office located in New York’s Chelsea and Union Square.

One stipulation – Anyone who walks in will be challenged to a match of Table Tennis.

