Tour Boxee, The Startup Building A Box To Bring The Web To Your TV

Boxee is the startup that makes software you can download onto your computer to connect video on the web to your TV.

Boxee is also making the Boxee Box – a device that “brings all your favourite TV shows & movies from the Internet or your hard drive onto your TV.”

Boxee is also HIRING. It needs a lead iPad and iPhone app developer (yes, it’s safe to assume Boxee is looking to get into the apps market.)

The kind people at Boxee were nice enough to have us over to tour their swanky little office located in New York’s Chelsea and Union Square.

One stipulation – Anyone who walks in will be challenged to a match of Table Tennis.

Boxee's office is in the building sandwiched between the two red awnings. The space to the right is open for lease... anyone interested?

They're right on the corner of 16th St. and 6th Ave. which is a good 4 minute walk from our own offices.

4th floor!? Sure glad I wore my sneakers today because this is a no-elevator building.

Too difficult to document the trek up the four flights but we made it!

Now let's pick the master lock and check out what's inside

Business Development Manager Sarah Nelson greets us and shows off their exciting kitchen...

... complete with an espresso machine that the whole Boxee team is extremely proud of.

They sure do like their wine...

... but not clean dishes.

Right next to the kitchen are the printer, fax machine, and a full bathroom...

... complete with an awesome world map shower curtain! They have offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Israel in addition to their New York HQ.

Where is everybody?

Eating lunch of course! Clockwise from the bottom left: Intern Scott Rogers, Co-founder & CEO Avner Ronen, Director of User Experience Jamie Divine, Co-founder Idan Cohen

Let's hope no one spills any food on the iPad before they hire their new app developer.

Co-founder Gidon Coussin gets up from his lunch to challenge Business Insider to a match. CEO Avner Ronen points at us knowing we don't stand a chance.

With pride on the line, Business Insider accepts the challenge. It's on!

The Boxee home crowd eagerly watches...

... as Gidon embarasses us and wins bragging rights over Business Insider.

Even Jamie Divine, who just started last Monday after leaving Google as their lead in visual design, knew this would be a squash (photo taken by CEO Avner Ronen).

Once we got up, we realised their sweet set up of two leather couches and a 42

Here's a non-working prototype of the Boxee Box.

Co-founder Idan Cohen proudly shows off the prototype.

He shows off their QWERTY remote...

Here's a box for the Boxee Box that better shows the shape of the device.

Some people stay in the office overnight; including Idan who once lived here for a week.

Hard at work are Head of Web Development Casey Pugh up top and his intern, Scott Rogers.

The central drawing on their whiteboard filled with top-secret information.

Looks like everyone's back to working after lunch and ping pong shenanigans... so we'll leave them be.

