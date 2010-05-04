Tour Boxee, The Startup Building A Box To Bring The Web To Your TV

Boxee is the startup that makes software you can download onto your computer to connect video on the web to your TV.
Boxee is also making the Boxee Box – a device that “brings all your favourite TV shows & movies from the Internet or your hard drive onto your TV.”
Boxee is also HIRING. It needs a lead iPad and iPhone app developer (yes, it’s safe to assume Boxee is looking to get into the apps market.)
The kind people at Boxee were nice enough to have us over to tour their swanky little office located in New York’s Chelsea and Union Square.
One stipulation – Anyone who walks in will be challenged to a match of Table Tennis.
Boxee's office is in the building sandwiched between the two red awnings. The space to the right is open for lease... anyone interested?
They're right on the corner of 16th St. and 6th Ave. which is a good 4 minute walk from our own offices.
... complete with an awesome world map shower curtain! They have offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Israel in addition to their New York HQ.
Eating lunch of course! Clockwise from the bottom left: Intern Scott Rogers, Co-founder & CEO Avner Ronen, Director of User Experience Jamie Divine, Co-founder Idan Cohen
Co-founder Gidon Coussin gets up from his lunch to challenge Business Insider to a match. CEO Avner Ronen points at us knowing we don't stand a chance.
Even Jamie Divine, who just started last Monday after leaving Google as their lead in visual design, knew this would be a squash (photo taken by CEO Avner Ronen).
Looks like everyone's back to working after lunch and ping pong shenanigans... so we'll leave them be.
