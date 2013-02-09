Tour Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse — Mattel Is Selling It For $25 Million As A PR Stunt

Jim Edwards
BarbieThe seller.

Photo: Mattel

For 41 years, Barbie has lived in her Malibu Dreamhouse, a three-story confection of faux old world charm and pink hardwood floors.But now, as part of a new campaign for the doll, Barbie is selling her longtime beach home and moving somewhere else. She wants $25 million for the property, as listed on Trulia. The campaign contains several “real” elements — the house even has a human listing agent, for instance (it’s  Josh Altman, of the TV show “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles”).

By fall this year, Mattel will unveil a new home for Barbie, and hopefully the California real estate market will cooperate and she’ll be able to move in.

But for now, feast your eyes on the inside of the most famous house in all of Malibu, Calif.

Barbie's Dreamhouse is three stories tall — which is unusual for a beach property.

The front door has Victorian features.

Note the wrought-plastic detailing.

Visitors enter into the kitchen.

The kitchen is huge — it takes up the entire first floor.

The living room is on the second floor.

People think Barbie only likes things that are pink — but check out the sky blue accents here.

The master bedroom leads directly to ...

... the third floor deck, which is dominated by an outdoor hot tub.

Barbie has lived in the Malibu property since 1971.

Now check out a world that has very little pink in it ...

