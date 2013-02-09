The seller.

Photo: Mattel

For 41 years, Barbie has lived in her Malibu Dreamhouse, a three-story confection of faux old world charm and pink hardwood floors.But now, as part of a new campaign for the doll, Barbie is selling her longtime beach home and moving somewhere else. She wants $25 million for the property, as listed on Trulia. The campaign contains several “real” elements — the house even has a human listing agent, for instance (it’s Josh Altman, of the TV show “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles”).



By fall this year, Mattel will unveil a new home for Barbie, and hopefully the California real estate market will cooperate and she’ll be able to move in.

But for now, feast your eyes on the inside of the most famous house in all of Malibu, Calif.

