Go inside the Brooklyn home of New York's most sought-after architect

Sotheby’s International Realty Ingles has (count ’em) four terraces from which to view his latest project, 2 World Trade Center.

Bjarke Ingels isn’t a household name yet. But you probably know his buildings.

The Danish starchitect’s

international architecture firm, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), recently snagged the 2 World Trade Center commission.

On the heels of his big get, Ingels has acquired some fancy new digs: a gorgeous penthouse in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

The apartment has four private terraces with jaw-dropping city views — so Ingels can watch his 2 WTC masterpiece rise.

BIG has designed some of the world’s most lauded buildings, including Google’s new 60-acre headquarters in Mountainview, California.

Karen Heyman of Sotheby’s International Realty closed the deal in Dumbo.

