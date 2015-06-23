Go inside the Brooklyn home of New York's most sought-after architect

Bjarke Ingels isn’t a household name yet. But you probably know his buildings.
The Danish starchitect’s
international architecture firm, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), recently snagged the 2 World Trade Center commission.
On the heels of his big get, Ingels has acquired some fancy new digs: a gorgeous penthouse in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
The apartment has four private terraces with jaw-dropping city views — so Ingels can watch his 2 WTC masterpiece rise.
BIG has designed some of the world’s most lauded buildings, including Google’s new 60-acre headquarters in Mountainview, California.
Karen Heyman of Sotheby’s International Realty closed the deal in Dumbo.
If the penthouse at 250 Water Street in the exclusive Brooklyn neighbourhood of Dumbo looks like it was decorated by an interior designer, that's because it was.
The previous owners were Athena and Victor Calderone -- an interior designer and music producer, respectively.
The Calderones bought the penthouse in 2009 for $2.9 million. The apartment went on the market this January for $4.3 million. It underwent a series of price cuts before Ingels finally pulled the trigger at $3.9 million.
Sotheby's describes the duplex apartment as 'Dumbo's phenomenal penthouse.' It's definitely stylish enough for the starchitect.
The terraces wrap around the penthouse and offer fantastic views of the surrounding East River and Manhattan Bridge, in addition to fantastic city views.
Amazing views aside, the terraces boast ample space for furniture, fire pits, planters, and barbecue grills.
The spectacular city views will really pay off during the Fourth of July fireworks displays on the East River.
