Take a tour of the most expensive house for sale in America

Courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate The property’s woodlands and nearby pond serve as a habitat to swans, egret, heron, and other wildlife.

This 1930s-built estate, called “Briar Patch,” in East Hampton, New York is the most expensive home for sale in the US, according to Zillow Group, the largest real estate network on the web.

Perched on a well-manicured knoll, the $US140 million property skirts 1,156 feet along Georgica Pond and offers views of the Atlantic Ocean. Built in 1931 and renovated in 1990 by renowned architect Peter Marino, it’s even earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Peter M. Turino of Brown Harris Stevens holds the listing.

Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour of America’s most expensive house for sale.

Sitting on 11.2 acres of land, the property has two lots. The listing touts the open lot as a prime spot for a private art gallery, conservatory, spa/gym, or guesthouse. The main residence, known as the Shepard Krech House, has 10,300 square feet of living space, four fireplaces, and a library. Design details like tray ceilings with hand-stenciling add to the hefty price tag. Expansive porches on the ground floor are surrounded by greenery and the soothing ebb and flow of Georgica Pond. On the third floor you'll find an exercise room with sea views. Curtained sink cabinetry and slim doorways recall the home's 1930s beginnings. The estate has a total of 10 bedrooms, six of which are in the main house. The remaining four bedrooms are located in the 3,500-square-foot guesthouse -- also designed by Peter Marino. The guesthouse has its own living room, kitchen, and entrance driveway. On a sunny afternoon, hit the tennis court and practice your serve. A 60-foot pool with an attached hot tub calls for an outdoor party. The changing cabana means guests won't have to trek back to the house to put on their swimsuits. This would be the perfect setting for afternoon tea and a game of croquet. What better way to spend a lazy afternoon than lounging on a covered porch with a refreshing drink and good company? And for those who love the open waters, sailing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddle boarding are all fair game.

