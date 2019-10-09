A mother lives in a 270-square-foot tiny house with her 2 children and 2 dogs. Here’s what it’s like inside.

Frank Olito/ Insider Amanda Burger’s tiny house.

Amanda Burger lives in a 26-foot-long tiny house in Florida.

Her home has two lofts. The children share one loft which doubles as a bedroom and a playroom, thanks to innovative beds that fold up into chairs.

The tiny house also has a full kitchen, bathroom, living room, and master bedroom.

Burger built an outdoor yard that has a swing set and a children’s playset.

Living in a tiny house can be difficult, especially when it comes to storage, downsizing, and cost. But one mother has it especially hard since she lives in her 26-foot-long house with her two small children and two medium-sized dogs.

Amanda Burger has been living tiny for nine months now, and her two children – a 20-month-old boy and a 4-year-old boy – live with her part-time. Though the space is crowded, she said she loves her tiny house life and doesn’t regret her decision to downsize.

Keep reading to step inside her tiny house and see what her life is like.

Burger started building her tiny house in December 2018, and one month later, she moved into her new home.

Frank Olito/ Insider Amanda Burger outside her tiny house in Florida.

Before she moved into her tiny home, she lived in a 2,800-square-foot house with her wife and two children. When she and her wife decided to part ways, Burger thought it was the perfect time to follow her dream of downsizing.

“I like the idea of all of us being in the same space. My kids are always within five feet of me so I knew it wasn’t going to feel crowded because they’re always right there anyway,” she said, laughing.

Her 270-square-foot house cost her $US40,000 to build.

Frank Olito/ Insider The family’s tiny house.

First, she bought the outside shell, which consisted of the exterior wood and interior studs. She decided to finish the inside herself, which included the staircase, the windows, the kitchen, and the bathroom.

It wasn’t easy. Burger had just a month before she had to move from her big house. She said she remembers falling asleep with the brush in her hand when she was painting the ceiling of the loft. But she said it was all worth it in the end.

“It’s everything I wanted it to be,” Burger said.

Inside the modest house, there are two lofts, a kitchen, a living room, and a bathroom.

Frank Olito/ Insider The main floor.

Burger said she chose a white colour scheme because it makes the space feel larger. She did, however, admit that it’s harder to keep the all-white surfaces clean, especially with two children.

Burger said having a living room for everyone to fit in was very important when she designed her house.

Frank Olito/ Insider The living room.

When you enter the home, the living room is to the right. It has a couch, a flat screen TV, and a cage for her dogs.

Her kitchen has a sink, a stovetop, a coffeemaker, a toaster oven, and shelving for storage.

Frank Olito/ Insider The kitchen.

To the left of the entryway is the kitchen, which has limited counter space, but Burger loves that the countertops are granite.

To save space, Burger has to place her toaster oven on top of her burners.

Frank Olito/ Insider The kitchen.

This is just one example of Burger maximizing space in her tiny house.

The staircase on the opposite wall of the kitchen doubles as Burger’s storage space.

Frank Olito/ Insider The staircase.

The staircase also houses Burger’s stainless-steel refrigerator.

The bottom step of her staircase is one large drawer filled with clothing.

Frank Olito/ Insider Drawer under the stairs.

The giant drawer goes all the way back to the wall, wasting no space in the tiny house.

Burger also uses a cabinet in her stairs as a pantry.

Frank Olito/ Insider The kitchen pantry.

Burger said finding storage in her tiny house is a constant challenge.

“I joke that it’s one big Rubik’s cube,” she said. “It’s all about constantly changing things.”

Another cabinet in her staircase acts as her closet, where she hangs her shirts.

Frank Olito/ Insider A cabinet that acts as a closet.

Burger said she has always been a minimalist, so downsizing wasn’t difficult for her. She could not, however, get rid of her Chuck Taylor collection, which she also found space for in the house.

“You don’t need what you think you do,” she told Insider. “[But keep] what makes you feel happy, what feels like home to you.”

Burger even found an ingenious way to store her kitchen table — behind a painting.

Frank Olito/ Insider A functional painting.

It may look decorative, but this painting is actually extremely functional.

When the painting is pulled down from the wall, it becomes Burger’s kitchen table.

Frank Olito/ Insider The kitchen table.

If you look closely, you can see the black frame of the painting now acts as the table’s legs.

If you pass through the kitchen, you can find a decent-sized bathroom.

Frank Olito/ Insider The bathroom.

The bathroom has a toilet, a full sink, and a stand-up shower.

Up the stairs, you can find her children’s bedroom, which also doubles as their playroom.

Frank Olito/ Insider The children’s room.

Burger bought beds that could be packed away into chairs so that there is enough room to play.

Burger said her children love living in their tiny house.

Frank Olito/ Insider Burger’s 4-year-old son.

“They just think it’s the coolest thing in the world,” she said. “Every time I pick them up somewhere they’re [excitedly] like, ‘Are we going to go to the tiny?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, we live there, guys.'”

From the children’s loft, you can see the rest of the tiny house.

Frank Olito/ Insider The view from the children’s room.

Across the way is Burger’s bedroom, and downstairs is the living room.

In the other loft, which you can only access via a ladder, you can find Burger’s master bedroom.

Frank Olito/ Insider The master bedroom.

The pitched roof makes the loft feel bigger, but it’s impossible to stand in. She does, however, have enough room for a bed and a shelving unit for storage.

Outside, Burger created an entire outdoor space that she calls the yard.

Frank Olito/ Insider The yard.

She has outdoor seating, a children’s playground, and a swing set that hangs from the back of her tiny house.

She’s chosen to park her home in the Orlando Lakefront community, which is a neighbourhood of tiny houses.

Frank Olito/ Insider Orlando Lakefront.

Orlando Lakefront in Florida is home to over 30 tiny houses, and Burger pays $US500 per month to be part of it. She said it’s worth every penny.

“There’s something about the fact that we’re all living simply that brings us together,” she said when talking about her neighbours.

Despite living with her two children and two dogs in a small space, she said she doesn’t regret any part of it.

Frank Olito/ Insider Burger and her tiny house.

“I think it’s worth every compromise,” Burger said. “The stuff I’ve given up I don’t even miss.”

