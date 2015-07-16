Take a tour of the 66.5 million dollar private jet that everyone is waiting for

At the National Business Aviation Association in June, the line to catch a glimpse of the new Gulfstream G650ER private jet was the largest of the conference. The “ER” stands for the updated “extended range” version of the luxurious G650. This highly anticipated $US66.5 million aircraft is capable of flying nine-tenths the speed of sound and already has generated a waiting list winding into 2017.

