A penthouse owned by Trump's trust is on the market for $35 million -- here's a look inside

A penthouse at Trump Park Avenue owned by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, of which the president is the exclusive beneficiary, just hit the market asking $US35 million, according to public records.

Trump transferred the unit, located at 502 Park Avenue, to the trust in January, but he has been trying to sell the unit for quite a while. He first listed it in 2008 for $US45 million, then raised the ask to $US51 million after a renovation, before dropping it back down to $US31 million. He brought it back to the market in 2013 for $US45 million, but ultimately took down the listing in March 2016, when it was asking $US35 million.

