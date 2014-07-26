The 20 Toughest Job Interview Questions Heard At Apple, Google, Twitter, And Others

There’s nothing worse than being caught off guard during a job interview.

Luckily, with the help of Glassdoor’s Interview Questions & Reviews section, you can experience the strangest possible interview questions of the last year — all from the safety of your chair.

This year’s weirdest questions come courtesy of Apple, Twitter, Goldman Sachs, Google, Amazon, and a few others.

Trust us, none of these questions would be a breeze to answer.

'A dwarf-killing giant lines up 10 dwarfs from shortest to tallest. Each dwarf can see all the shortest dwarfs in front of him, but cannot see the dwarfs behind himself. The giant randomly puts a white or black hat on each dwarf. No dwarf can see their own hat. The giant tells all the dwarfs that he will ask each dwarf, starting with the tallest, for the colour of his hat. If the dwarf answers incorrectly, the giant will kill the dwarf. Each dwarf can hear the previous answers, but cannot hear when a dwarf is killed. The dwarves are given an opportunity to collude before the hats are distributed. What strategy should be used to kill the fewest dwarfs, and what is the minimum number of dwarfs that can be saved with this strategy?'

Job: QA Automation Engineer at BitTorrent

'Is this binary tree a mirror of itself?'

Job: Senior Software Engineer at Twitter

'How would you describe a dynamometer to an 8-year-old child?'

Job: Engineering Technician at Tesla Motors

'Do you believe in a higher power?'

Job: Merchandiser at PepsiCo

'How do you feel about working in extreme weather conditions all year round?'

Job: Product Tester at MTD Products

Those questions were tough. But be careful how you respond...

