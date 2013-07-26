The 20 Toughest Job Interview Questions Heard At Apple, Google, Amazon And Others

Steven Tweedie

There’s nothing worse than being caught off guard during a job interview.

Luckily, with the help of Glassdoor’s Interview Questions & Reviews section, you can experience the strangest possible interview questions of the last year — all from the safety of your chair.

This year’s weirdest questions come courtesy of Apple, Goldman Sachs, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and a few others.

Trust us, none of these questions would be a breeze to answer.

If you were given a box of pencils, list 10 things you could do with them that are not their traditional use.

Job: Google Administrative Assistant

How would you test an elevator?

Job: Software Development Engineer at Microsoft

How would you solve problems if you were from Mars?

Job: Senior Recruiting Manager at Amazon

Tell me something that you have done in your life which you are particularly proud of.

Job: Apple Software Engineering Manager

If you were a street sign what would you be?

Job: Sales Associate at Pacific Sunwear

There are infinite black and white dots on a plane. Prove that the distance between one black dot and one white dot is one unit.

Job: Technology Analyst at Goldman Sachs

A Russian gangster kidnaps you. He puts two bullets in consecutive order in an empty six-round revolver, spins it, points it at your head and shoots. Click. You're still alive. He then asks you, do you want me to spin it again and fire or pull the trigger again. For each option, what is the probability that you'll be shot?

Job: Internet Marketing Analyst at Facebook

Tell me a joke.

Job: Financial Analyst at JP Morgan Chase

How much would it cost to implement a product improvement for the entire US?

Job: Product Manager at Google

Why wouldn't I hire you?

Job: Recruiter at Twitter

A dwarf-killing giant lines up 10 dwarfs from shortest to tallest. Each dwarf can see all the shortest dwarfs in front of him, but cannot see the dwarfs behind himself. The giant randomly puts a white or black hat on each dwarf. No dwarf can see their own hat. The giant tells all the dwarfs that he will ask each dwarf, starting with the tallest, for the colour of his hat. If the dwarf answers incorrectly, the giant will kill the dwarf. Each dwarf can hear the previous answers, but cannot hear when a dwarf is killed. What strategy should be used to kill the fewest dwarfs, and what is the minimum number of dwarfs that can be saved with this strategy?

Job: QA Automation Engineer at BitTorrent

What are the best dates to run marketing campaigns in your country?

Job: Technical Support at Valve Corporation

If you were to be a Sony product, what would you be?

Job: Retail Sales Specialist at Sony

Describe a time when you encountered ambiguity and how you dealt with it.

Job: Summer Intern at AIG

Which three people that you don't know do you admire the most and why?

Job: Manager at Deloitte

How would you describe a dynamometer to an 8-year-old child?

Job: Engineering Technician at Tesla Motors

How would you estimate how many radio stations are in the US?

Job: Product Manager at Google

Do you believe in a higher power?

Job: Merchandiser at PepsiCo

What was your biggest failing in your career?

Job: Software Engineer at Electronic Arts

How do you feel about working in extreme weather conditions all year round?

Job: Product Tester at MTD Products

