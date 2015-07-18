15 of the toughest interview questions you'll hear on Wall Street

Interviewing on Wall Street is a notoriously trying process, and job seekers often come up against questions that could send even the calmest candidate into a tailspin.

Despite how ludicrous some of these questions can be, insiders say the worst answer you could give is, “I don’t know.”

How do you think you would answer some of the most difficult interview questions these companies have asked candidates in the past?

'If you were shrunk to the size of a pencil and put in a blender, how would you get out?' Asked by Goldman Sachs for an analyst position. Source: Glassdoor 'You have 100 quarters, 10 heads, 90 tails up in a dark room where you can't see the quarters. How do you divide them into 2 piles where you have an even amount of heads in each pile?' Asked by JP Morgan Chase for a US Equities Portfolio Management Summer Analyst position. Source: Glassdoor 'There is a big line of people waiting outside a theatre for buying tickets. The theatre owner comes out and announces that the first person to have a birthday same as someone standing before him in the line gets a free ticket. Where will you stand to maximise your chance?' Asked by Morgan Stanley for a Quantitative Analyst position. Source: Glassdoor 'Why haven't you asked me about compensation yet?' Asked by Deutsche Bank for a investment banking summer analyst position. Source: Glassdoor 'What exact number will the S&P be at in a year and why?' Asked by Credit Suisse for a sales and trading intern position. Source: Glassdoor 'A trader is calling asking for your approval. Its 7:30 a.m., no one else is in the department yet, and it's urgent. What do you do?' Asked by Barclays for an analyst position. Source: Glassdoor 'What's your opinion about Adolf Hitler?' Asked by Goldman Sachs for an operations analyst position. Source: Glassdoor 'I don't get it. Why are you here at this interview?' Asked by UBS for a financial advisor position. Source: Glassdoor 'What do you know about the Patriot Act?' Asked by HSBC for an AML analyst position. Source: Glassdoor 'How would you value a hot dog stand in Midtown Manhattan?' Asked by Bank of America for a Summer investment banking analyst position. Source: Glassdoor 'What is the single most attribute that makes you successful?' Asked by Citigroup for a vice president position. Source: Glassdoor 'How many golf balls could fit on a 737 jet?' Asked by Jefferies & Co. for an analyst position. Source: Glassdoor 'How many square feet of pizza is eaten in the US each year?' Asked by Goldman Sachs for a programmer analyst position. Source: Glassdoor

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.