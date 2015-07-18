15 of the toughest interview questions you'll hear on Wall Street

Henny Ray Abrams/APHow would you answer these?
Interviewing on Wall Street is a notoriously trying process, and job seekers often come up against questions that could send even the calmest candidate into a tailspin.
Despite how ludicrous some of these questions can be, insiders say the worst answer you could give is, “I don’t know.”
How do you think you would answer some of the most difficult interview questions these companies have asked candidates in the past?
'You have 100 quarters, 10 heads, 90 tails up in a dark room where you can't see the quarters. How do you divide them into 2 piles where you have an even amount of heads in each pile?'
Asked by JP Morgan Chase for a US Equities Portfolio Management Summer Analyst position.

'There is a big line of people waiting outside a theatre for buying tickets. The theatre owner comes out and announces that the first person to have a birthday same as someone standing before him in the line gets a free ticket. Where will you stand to maximise your chance?'
'A trader is calling asking for your approval. Its 7:30 a.m., no one else is in the department yet, and it's urgent. What do you do?'
