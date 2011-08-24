The REAL Toughest Golf Courses In America

Photo: ballyhackgolfclub.com

The USGA has 19 courses in its database that have earned the maximum slope rating of 155.Twelve of the ratings are for men and 7 are for women. (Note: Not every course and tee box has been rated for both men and women, so the data is not as complete as it could be.)



The truth is that there is no one number that will apply to every golfer. Every player is different and each tee box will present a different challenge depending on their ability.

But these 19 courses (all with a slope rating of 155) have proven that they as difficult as any in the United States.

The International, Pines Course (Gold Tees) – Bolton MA Pikewood National (Back Tees) – Morgantown, WV Oak Tree National (Black) – Edmond, OK Rich Harvest Farms (Pro) – Sugar Grove, IL Hazeltine National Golf Club (Tournament) – Chaska, MN Ballyhack Golf Club (Big Lick) – Roanoke, VA The Concession Golf Club (Black) – Bradenton, FL TPC Sawgrass (Pro) – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Castle Pines Golf Club (International) – Castle Rock, CO TPC Treviso Bay (PGA Tour) – Naples, FL LedgeRock Golf Club (Rock) – Mohnton, PA Pine Valley Golf Club (Back) – Pine Valley, NJ Here are the course with Women's Slope Ratings Of 155 Indian Creek Golf Club - Creek Course Carrollton, TX Commonwealth National Golf Club Horsham, PA Desert Mountain - Geronimo Scottsdale, AZ Merion Golf Club - East Ardmore, PA Maroon Creek Club Aspen, CO TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course Ponte Vedra Beach, FL Pole Creek Golf Club - Ranch-Ridge Tabernash, CO Our post was based on the official USGA Course Rating, which is meant to rate the difficulty of a course for scratch golfers. (The highest course ratings in that post also mostly applied to women golfers, who receive a different rating than the men.) Bogey Rating is a different official rating based on the ability of bogey golfers (less skilled players who typically shoot much higher scores.) Finally, there is Slope Rating which measures the relative difference between the two numbers. Many people prefer this metric as a measure of course 'difficulty,' since it expresses how a top level course can have a much bigger effect on amateur's score than a pro's. Because it's a relative measure, it applies more broadly to golfers at all levels of ability. Check out our previous list: The Toughest Courses by Course Rating →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.